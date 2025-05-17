May 17, 2025 1:04 AM हिंदी

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra discusses gig workers' welfare with companies

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) In a step towards offering social security net to gig workers, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday met gig workers and representatives from major platform companies and aggregators.

Apart from sharing concerns about unregulated, long work hours, gig workers highlighted the issue of poor wages and harassment by government inspectors.

The Minister’s initiative aimed to address the critical need for social, medical, and economic security for gig workers, marking a significant step towards ensuring their welfare and rights.

The session provided a platform for gig workers to voice their concerns directly to the government and aggregators.

They highlighted pressing issues such as long working hours, inadequate payments, and the absence of an effective grievance redressal system, which have long impacted their livelihoods.

Kapil Mishra reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to their well-being and said: “All these problems will be addressed with the cooperation of platforms and aggregators. The government will constitute a welfare board for gig and platform workers and will frame schemes for their welfare.”

“I also assure the platforms and aggregators that they will not face harassment from inspectors or any other officers in any manner. Furthermore, I am pleased to inform you that the Delhi government has allocated a sum of Rs 10 crore in the budget to support these initiatives,” he said.

During the meeting, several platform companies and aggregators shared the efforts they are already making to support their workers.

They explained that they are providing medical and accidental coverage, skill training programmes, and educational aid for the children of gig workers.

These measures, they noted, are aimed at improving the workers’ quality of life and ensuring their long-term growth and stability.

The meeting marks a pivotal moment in Delhi’s approach to the gig economy, reflecting the government’s recognition of the vital role gig workers play in the urban economy.

