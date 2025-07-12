July 12, 2025 3:12 AM हिंदी

Ed Sheeran waits for wife's 'good mood’ before playing new songs to her

Ed Sheeran waits for wife's 'good mood’ before playing new songs to her

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has a cardinal rule with regards to making his wife listen to new music.

The singer waits until his wife is in a good mood before he plays his new music to her, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 34-year-old singer, who has daughters Lyra, four, and Jupiter, two, with spouse Cherry, always looks to his family for feedback but admitted his childhood sweetheart can "kill" a song if she isn't instantly enthusiastic because he trusts her judgement.

Asked if he asks his family for their opinions on his songs, he told Kylie Kelce on her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, "100 percent. Yeah, 100 percent. Cherry can kill a song. She can. I'm actually really careful to play her songs when she's in a good mood. Because if she's like, 'Eh’, then in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay. That song's dead’. She's just got a very good taste and read on things. Like, even I would write, I'd say, three songs a day, five days a week. And I'll come home and I'll play them. And she can sift through that pretty easily”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer recalled writing a number of songs on one particular day, including his 2021 single Bad Habits, and playing them back to Cherry.

He said, "I came home, I listened to them all in the car, and I was kind of excited about most of them. And I played them to her, and she was like, 'That one, that Bad Habits one, that's the one you should finish tomorrow’. She's got a very good read on stuff”.

Ed also believes his daughters have a "good read" on his music too and they often "gravitate" towards the songs that are popular with his younger fan base when Cherry plays his records while he's away on tour.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Sophie Turner, Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson pack PDA in London after split rumors

Sophie Turner, Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson pack PDA in London after split rumors

Ed Sheeran waits for wife's 'good mood’ before playing new songs to her

Ed Sheeran waits for wife's 'good mood’ before playing new songs to her

Jay Shah hails first-timers Italy and the Netherlands for securing berths in T20 World Cup. Photo credit: Jay Shjah/X

Jay Shah hails first-timers Italy and the Netherlands for securing berths in T20 World Cup

Jannik Sinner storms past injured Novak Djokovic in men's singles semifinals, to meet Carlos Alcaraz in final on Sunday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Sinner storms past injured Djokovic, to meet Alcaraz in final (Ld)

Maratha forts secure UNESCO World Heritage status, marking India’s 44th global recognition

Maratha forts secure UNESCO World Heritage status, marking India’s 44th global recognition

K.L. Rahul unbeaten on 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after Jasprit Bumrah picks 5-74 on the second day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

3rd Test: Rahul unbeaten on 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after Bumrah picks 5-74 (ld)

India, WHO forge global alliance for traditional medicine through Jamnagar initiative

India, WHO forge global alliance for traditional medicine through Jamnagar initiative

KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

3rd Test: KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: ICC

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India’s Under-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals at Bishkek in Kazakhstan. Photo credit: UWW

India’s U-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals