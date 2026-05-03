Delhi judge death case: Relatives allege harassment; wife, children absent from cremation

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The family of a Delhi Judicial Service officer who was found hanging at his residence in Green Park has levelled serious allegations, claiming that he had been under severe stress and had complained of harassment in the days leading up to his death.

In what is being treated as a suspected case of suicide, a judicial officer serving as secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in the North-East district was found dead at his south Delhi residence, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Aman Kumar Sharma, was found hanging in the bathroom of his home, raising suspicion that he may have taken the extreme step, officials said.

Police said Sharma's wife, Swati Sharma, who is also a judicial officer, is being questioned and her statement is being recorded as part of the investigation.

Aman Sharma, son of Prem Kumar Sharma, was residing at U-4A, First Floor, Green Park Main, according to police.

The incident came to light after his brother-in-law Shivam, a resident of B-block Defence Colony, made a call to the police control room at around 1.45 p.m. Police teams rushed to the spot following the call and initiated an inquiry.

On Sunday, the last rites of Aman Sharma were performed in his ancestral village in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Rajesh Sharma, father of Shivam, alleged that Aman had informed his father about being under intense mental stress due to marital discord.

Speaking to reporters, Rajesh Sharma said, "At around 10 p.m. on Friday, Aman called his father and told him that he cannot live anymore. Prem Singh, without telling anyone, immediately left for Delhi. Upon arriving in Delhi, he learned that Aman had been having conflicts with his wife. Aman told him that he had been harassed for the past two months by his wife and her sister."

Swati Sharma's sister, Nidhi Malik, is an IAS officer currently posted in Jammu.

According to Rajesh, Aman had also told his father that Nidhi Malik had been "interfering in his life" and was "controlling his household".

He further alleged that Aman's father was told by his daughter-in-law that she would call the police if he did not leave the house.

"An argument then broke out in the house, so Aman's father went to another room. He said Aman and Swati were fighting in another room. Swati was shouting at him, and Aman was crying. After a while, they stopped," Rajesh said.

He added, "When Prem Sharma went to the room again, he asked where Aman was. Swati told him that she was not aware of it. So he called Aman, and he heard the phone ringing inside the bathroom. After this, he knocked on the bathroom door, but Aman did not open it. He tried very hard to open the door. The neighbours informed him that there was a window in the shaft. After a while, they broke the window and entered the bathroom where Aman was found hanging."

Rajesh also claimed that during this time, Swati's sister arrived and took her and the children away from the house.

"I don't think this is a suicide case," he said.

Police, however, said they are investigating the matter from all possible angles, even though prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

An official at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station said that Sharma's phone records and call details are being analysed to identify any unusual activity.

Officials added that electronic devices used by the deceased at home and office have been seized for forensic examination.

CCTV footage from areas surrounding the residence is also being examined to determine whether any visitors came or if anyone accompanied the officer shortly before the incident.

Police are further recording statements of neighbours and colleagues in an effort to ascertain the circumstances that may have led to his death.

According to official sources, Sharma had earlier served as a judicial magistrate first class and civil judge in the city.

He had joined the judicial services in 2021 after completing his law degree in 2018 from a university in Pune.

In October 2025, he assumed charge as the full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in the North-East district at Karkardooma Courts, officials said.

--IANS

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