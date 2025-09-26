September 26, 2025 4:11 PM हिंदी

Delhi High Court asks Sameer Wankhede to amend his plea in defamation suit against Aryan Khan

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) The defamation suit filed by the IRS officer Sameer Wankhede against director Aryan Khan and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and OTT platform Netflix, has been asked by the Delhi High Court to be tweaked.

The Delhi High Court asked why Wankhede's defamation suit was filed in Delhi. The High Court also questioned the maintainability. The court asked Wankhede to amend his plea. The hearing will take place after the revision of the defamation petition.

Sameer Wankhede has alleged that the recently released OTT series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, directed by Aryan, has shown false, malicious and defamatory content. He also alleged that the image of anti-drug enforcement agencies has been tarnished and shown negatively, thereby undermining public trust in law enforcement agencies.

The series features a sequence where a drug enforcement agency officer, bearing striking resemblance to Sameer, raids a party, similar to how the latter raided a cruise party in the October of 2021.

Sameer Wankhede has claimed that the webseries has deliberately biased and defamatory content against him. He also alleged that the Sameer Wankhede and Aryan Khan case is currently pending in the Bombay High Court and a special NDPS court in Mumbai.

He alleged that a character in the web series is shown saying, "Satyamev Jayate" and immediately after that the character is seen making an obscene gesture. It is an insult to the slogan which is part of the national emblem and is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

It has also been alleged that the content of the series violates various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code as it attempts to hurt national sentiments by using obscene and objectionable content.

