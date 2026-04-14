Delhi-Dehradun corridor wins public praise in Saharanpur for boosting connectivity, wildlife safety

Saharanpur, April 14 (IANS) The newly-inaugurated Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor, built at an estimated cost of over Rs 12,000 crore, has received an enthusiastic response from youth, women, and elderly citizens from Saharanpur, who say the project will significantly ease travel and boost development while ensuring safety of wildlife.

Local residents described the corridor as a transformative initiative that will not only reduce travel time but also enhance connectivity and open new avenues of economic growth in Uttarakhand and the national Capital.

Launched on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the project has been widely hailed as a major public welfare initiative. Locals believe that the improved connectivity will send a positive message to the youth by creating better access to education, employment, and healthcare opportunities.

Parallel infrastructure developments such as the Maa Shakambhari Corridor and the Sarsawa Air Terminal have further amplified the impact of the project.

Residents expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what they termed a "historic gift" to the region.

Young people, in particular, highlighted the benefits of reduced travel time. "Earlier, travelling to Delhi or Dehradun for studies would take four to six hours, which was exhausting and time-consuming. Now, with the new corridor, travel will become much faster, safer, and more convenient," a student told IANS.

Many also pointed out that the improved road infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce accidents. With better road conditions and streamlined traffic movement, daily commuters anticipate a more reliable and stress-free journey.

The corridor has also drawn attention for being developed as Asia’s largest wildlife corridor, aimed at ensuring the safe movement of animals. Locals noted that earlier, wild animals frequently strayed onto highways, leading to accidents and loss of animal life.

“The biggest happiness for me is that PM Modi has not only thought about humans but also about animals,” a youth said. "Earlier, animals crossing the road often led to accidents. Now, they will be able to move freely without harm.”

Elderly citizens and women also welcomed the project, recalling the hardships faced in the past due to long travel hours and frequent traffic disruptions. They said that in medical emergencies, delays caused by traffic jams often proved critical.

"Reaching Dehradun earlier would take several hours, and accidents were common. In emergencies, patients sometimes lost their lives due to delays. Now, this expressway will make travel faster and more comfortable," a local resident said.

A retired Army personnel also recounted the difficulties during the monsoon season. "Sometimes during heavy rains, people from Dehradun would get stranded on one side, while those from Saharanpur remained stuck on the other. Landslides would block the roads, making movement impossible," he told IANS.

With the operationalisation of the corridor, residents are optimistic that such challenges will now be a thing of the past. They believe the project marks a significant step towards modern infrastructure development while also balancing environmental concerns.

The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor is expected to not only transform regional connectivity but also act as a catalyst for tourism, trade, and overall socio-economic progress in northern India.

--IANS

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