Delhi court to deliver verdict today on 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana's phone call plea

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Patiala House Court in Delhi is set to pronounce its verdict on a plea moved by 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana, who has sought permission to speak to his family members over the phone to consult them regarding a possible change in legal representation.

On Tuesday, August 5, the court had reserved its decision after hearing submissions during in-camera proceedings.

Rana told the court that he needs to consult his family before deciding whether to change his legal aid counsel, and requested a one-time phone call for that purpose.

The plea was opposed by the Tihar Jail authorities, who cited serious security concerns.

Rana is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody, which has been extended until August 13.

In a response submitted to the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Tihar Jail authorities reiterated their opposition to allowing Rana regular telephonic access to his family, again citing security-related issues.

The response was filed after the Special Court had asked the prison administration to clarify its stance on Rana's request.

This is not the first time Rana has sought permission to speak with his family. An earlier similar plea had been accepted, allowing him to make a one-time phone call.

However, prison officials have maintained that regular calls cannot be permitted under current circumstances.

Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national and a close associate of 26/11 conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Dawood Gilani, was extradited to India earlier this year after the US Supreme Court rejected his review petition on April 4.

Rana's involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, in which 166 people were killed across multiple targeted locations -- including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre -- places him among the most high-profile accused in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

--IANS

sd/rad