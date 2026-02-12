Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here and exchanged views on inclusive development, an official said.

In a message on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. While discharging the highest constitutional responsibility of the country, her humble personality, unwavering commitment to inclusive development, and firm faith in the values of the Constitution serve as a guiding light for all of us."

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President for sparing her valuable time," Chief Minister Gupta added.

The Chief Minister's interaction with President Murmu came a day after the former announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening support for construction workers and accelerating development in rural areas of the national capital.

At a large public programme at Thyagaraj Stadium on Wednesday, CM Gupta oversaw the direct transfer of more than Rs 12.40 crore into the bank accounts of 15,706 children of registered construction workers to support their education.

On the same occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated newly constructed panchayat buildings in two villages and laid the foundation stone for 59 development projects across 37 villages.

These projects, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 134 crore, are expected to boost infrastructure and civic amenities in rural Delhi.

Addressing thousands of workers gathered at the venue, Chief Minister Gupta said Delhi's growth rests on the hard work of its labour force.

"Delhi is not built only with bricks and roads; it is built by the hands of workers. Ensuring their safety, dignity and future is our priority," she added.

The event was attended by State Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra, Delhi Village Development Board Chairman Rajkumar Chauhan, senior officials of the Labour Department, and other public representatives.

She also criticised previous administrations for failing to properly utilise the cess fund collected for workers' welfare.

According to Chief Minister Gupta, the present BJP government has dedicated its efforts to the workers, who contribute daily to the city's growth.

"Delhi can only become stronger when its workers are strong," she said.

Under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board's education assistance scheme, financial support is provided to ensure that children of registered workers are not forced to drop out due to financial constraints.

Students from Classes 1 to 8 receive Rs 500 per month, those in Classes 9 and 10 receive Rs 700 per month, and students in Classes 11 and 12 are given Rs 1,000 per month.

"Undergraduate students are eligible for Rs 3,000 per month, while those pursuing technical and professional courses such as ITI, polytechnic, engineering, medical and MBA programmes can receive up to Rs 10,000 per month," a statement said.

