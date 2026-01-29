Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hosts Indian Blind Women’s T20 WC champions, calls them ‘a living inspiration of courage’

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday felicitated the Indian Blind Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team, along with their coaches and representatives of the Blind Association, at Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan, applauding their historic achievement and resilience.

The Indian side, captained by Karnataka’s Deepika T. C. and vice-captained by Maharashtra’s Ganga S. Kadam, delivered a flawless campaign, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament as India sealed the title with a dominant seven-wicket win over Nepal in the final held in Colombo on November 23, 2025. After restricting Nepal to 114/5, the Indian batters comfortably chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, showcasing their depth and confidence in a high-pressure encounter.

Praising the team in a video of their interaction shared on her X handle, Delhi CM said, “Our country’s daughters are very strong, and I have complete faith that wherever you go, you will leave people stunned. You have achieved so much and brought glory to the nation, and we are truly proud of you. What you have accomplished is something most people can’t even reach. May you all continue to move forward like this and keep raising the country’s name.”

She described the players as role models beyond sport, captioning the video post, “The Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team is a living inspiration of courage, self-confidence, and indomitable determination for all of us. This team teaches us that victory lies not just on the scoreboard, but in continuing to believe in ourselves. In the truest sense, they are the real champions — of the T20 World Cup and of the pitch of life itself.”

The team’s success had earlier drawn national attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the champions following their World Cup triumph. The players shared insights from their campaign during the interaction.

Recalling the meeting, PM Modi had shared on X, “It was a delight to host the Indian Blind Women’s Cricket Team that won the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup! They shared their experiences, which were very inspiring indeed.”

--IANS

vi/bc