Delhi CM orders crackdown on encroachment on MAMC campus

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday promised a special drive to remove encroachment within the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus and assured of an early makeover for student hostels.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that every student in Delhi receives a secure and enabling atmosphere. Our government stands with students with transparency, accountability, and sensitivity,” said CM Gupta after an interaction with medical students.

Campus security, poor lighting, shortage of security personnel, illegal encroachments, and the need to ensure a fear-free environment for students were some of the other issues highlighted by budding doctors during their meeting with the Chief Minister.

The CM gave a patient hearing to students and directed officials to take immediate and concrete measures to resolve them.

She directed officials to submit progress reports every 15 days. She also said that she would visit MAMC for on-ground inspection of works.

Senior officials from the Health Department, Public Works Department (PWD), college administration, and student union representatives were present during the meeting.

The medical students highlighted the poor condition of hostel walls and ceilings, which pose a risk to life and safety.

Female students said the lack of adequate lighting during night hours also gives a sense of insecurity inside the campus.

Expressing deep concern over the state of MAMC hostels, CM Gupta stated that the seven hostels built between 1966 and 1990 were designed for only 1,200 students, while around 3,200 students are currently residing there in extremely cramped and substandard conditions.

She took note that with eight beds to a room, shared cupboards, and no provision for basic amenities like study tables, there is a crying need to expand the facilities for them and make optimal use of land resources on the campus.

She termed this situation as gravely concerning and indicative of the severe negligence and lack of accountability on the part of previous governments.

Prioritising student welfare and safety, the Chief Minister announced several concrete steps.

She instructed PWD officials to immediately begin repair and renovation work of the hostels to improve living conditions.

To enhance night-time safety, high-intensity LED streetlights will be installed across the campus.

Additionally, 24x7 CCTV surveillance and increased deployment of security personnel will strengthen overall security.

A special drive will be launched to ensure smoother movement and a safer environment within the campus.

She also directed to expedite plan for an additional hostel which has been pending for long time.

--IANS

rch/pgh