Delhi blast: Dr Umar, associates raised Rs 20 lakh to execute conspiracy

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Major revelations have surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the Red Fort blast case, shedding light on the funding trail, with Delhi Police sources revealing that Dr Umar Mohammad and his associates had raised nearly Rs 20 lakh in cash to execute the conspiracy.

As per the Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Dr Muzammil, Dr Adeel, Umar, and Shaheen, collectively raised around Rs 20 lakh, which was later handed over to Dr Umar Mohammad.

Investigators have found that the group purchased over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser, worth approximately Rs 3 lakh, from Gurugram, Nuh, and nearby regions. The fertiliser is suspected to have been used in manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that caused the blast near the historic Red Fort.

Sources further revealed a money dispute between Umar and Muzammil, suggesting possible internal rifts within the group. To maintain secrecy and coordinate their operations, Umar reportedly created a private Signal group comprising two to four members, through which communication about logistics and targets was managed.

In a significant revelation, investigators learned that just minutes before the explosion, Umar Mohammad had visited a mosque in Old Delhi, where he stayed for over 10 minutes before heading towards the Red Fort. This detail, captured through local intelligence and CCTV footage, is now being examined to understand whether he met any accomplices or received last-minute instructions there.

Adding to the case’s evidence, forensic experts recovered a severed piece of a leg near the steering of the i20 car that exploded at the scene. DNA analysis later confirmed that the biological sample matched that of Dr Umar, effectively establishing his direct involvement in the attack.

The powerful explosion took place at around 6.52 p.m. on November 10, sending shockwaves across the national capital and sparking immediate security alerts. The blast occurred close to one of India’s most iconic monuments, raising alarm over the breach in the high-security zone surrounding the Red Fort.

In the aftermath of the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence.

