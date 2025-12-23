L-G’s letter exposed Kejriwal, AAP’s doublespeak on pollution: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s letter to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has revealed dark aspects of the AAP leader’s 10-year rule of corruption-ridden, anarchic political, administrative functioning and disinclination to combat pollution.

Sachdeva said that the letter has virtually shown a political mirror to Kejriwal, whom the LG described as a living example of “Master of announcements and execution of none” and exposed his doublespeak on the fight against pollution.

In his letter written on Tuesday, the LG cited a 2022 conversation with Kejriwal during which the then Chief Minister remarked that we should “ignore the pollution issue as it is a 15-20 day phenomenon which is raised by the media, activists and courts, only to forget it after some time”.

The Delhi BJP President said that the Lieutenant Governor has been working as the first citizen and servant of Delhi for the past three years, and the people have clearly seen how he not only ensured the continuation of minimum essential public services under the then chaotic Kejriwal government, but also got several development projects completed.

Sachdeva said that although the 56-point letter to Kejriwal has been written by the Lieutenant Governor, Saxena, every word of it reflects the pain of the citizens of Delhi who had to suffer public problems for 10 years.

He said that for the past ten months, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been making critical remarks against the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government on every development and maintenance issue, including pollution.

However, their silence today on the LG’s letter addressed to Kejriwal shows that all the allegations made by the former — ranging from failure in pollution control, paying party volunteers from the government treasury, involvement in various scams, the liquor scam, and constructing his Sheesh Mahal during the Covid pandemic — are correct.

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi are stunned after learning about the suggestions given by Kejriwal in November/December to the LG in 2022 about not taking the pollution issue too seriously, and they demand an explanation from Kejriwal on this matter.

The LG also hit out at the AAP’s “petty politics” and “propaganda war” aimed at bogging down the current Delhi government, which is trying to find a solution to all legacy problems in the city.

Accusing Kejriwal of stalling Metro Phase-IV, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and induction of e-buses – measures that could have improved public transport and reduced air pollution, Saxena said, “Had you worked in coordination, rather than confrontation, with neighbouring states and the Union government, Delhi would not be facing this air pollution disaster today. Unfortunately, you have done nothing of that sort for Delhi.”

The LG also castigated Kejriwal and AAP leaders for petty politics and not learning from the crushing electoral defeat in February.

“Ever since you lost the election, you and your party have been acting as adversaries, not opposition. Your achievements during your 11-year tenure are no secret. Delhi's dilapidated roads, dilapidated streets, lanes, and neighbourhoods filled with sewage, silt-filled drains, three mountains of garbage, and polluted air have become a clear testimony and hallmark of your failures,” wrote the LG in Hindi.

