November 08, 2025 12:35 PM हिंदी

Delhi Airport flight operations returning to normal as technical issue resolved

Delhi Airport flight operations now normal as technical issue resolved

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) After flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) experienced major disruptions on Friday due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said it has successfully addressed the technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS).

The Airports Authority of India said in a late night statement on Friday that it "deeply regrets" any inconvenience caused to airlines and passengers and reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational safety, reliability and service excellence across the nation’s air traffic management network.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, upon detection of the issue in the IP-based AMSS system, an urgent review meeting was convened and immediate directions were issued to identify and rectify the root cause of the problem.

Also, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was engaged and additional manpower was deployed to manually process flight plans, ensuring continuity and safety of Air Traffic Control operations without disruption.

A dedicated team comprising officials from Electronics Corporation of India Limited and AAI continues to remain on-site to oversee system stability and performance.

“The AMSS has now been restored to normal functionality. While minor delays in automated processes may persist due to backlogged data, the system is stabilising and full normalcy is expected shortly,” said the ministry.

Earlier, Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory, stating: “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers reported delays, with extended waiting times both at the airport and onboard aircraft. A passenger onboard one of the delayed flights informed IANS that the crew requested patience from travellers while the technical issue was being resolved.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: NCP declares no ‘note of dissent’ in July Charter amid rising political tensions

Bangladesh: NCP declares no ‘note of dissent’ in July Charter amid rising political tensions

Shreya Dhanwanthary calls Chat GPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Shreya Dhanwanthary calls ChatGPT 'the plastic surgery of vocabulary'

Govt plans for AI-based eKYC, global credential verification in DigiLocker

Govt plans AI-based eKYC, global credential verification in DigiLocker

Saira Banu remembers Sulakshana Pandit: ‘So full of love’

Saira Banu remembers Sulakshana Pandit: ‘So full of love’

PM Modi interacts with students on board Vande Bharat train in Varanasi

PM Modi interacts with students on board Vande Bharat train in Varanasi

Important to keep the energy and commitment going, says Szoboszlai ahead of City clash

Important to keep the energy and commitment going, says Szoboszlai ahead of City clash

Cold weather hits Delhi-NCR, but pollution disrupts air quality – AQI nears 400

Winter chill in Delhi-NCR marred by poor air quality as AQI nears 400

Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager season 2' to be out in January 2026

Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager season 2' to be out in January 2026

Gouri Kishen on body shaming incident: I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation (Photo credit: Gouri Kishen/Instagram)

Gouri Kishen on body shaming incident: I am grateful for being able to stand my ground in a difficult situation

Saira Banu on Zarine Khan: What I admired was her quiet strength in holding her marriage together

Saira Banu on Zarine Khan: What I admired was her quiet strength in holding her marriage together