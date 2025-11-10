November 10, 2025 10:09 PM हिंदी

Delhi: 8 killed, dozen injured in car explosion near Red Fort; high alert in Maha, UP

Delhi: 8 killed, dozen injured in car explosion near Red Fort; high alert in Maha, UP

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) At least eight people were killed and a dozen others injured as a powerful explosion swept through parked cars near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, sending panic across the national capital and causing authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital.

Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

Due to this explosion, fires have also been caused in three other vehicles.

The Fire Department said that they received a call about a car explosion.

In the initial investigation, Delhi Police has said that after a parked car exploded, other senior officers have now also reached the spot. Neighbourhoods in Old Delhi near the Red Fort are among the most crowded in the national capital.

Although details about the damage caused by the incident are yet to be available but so far, seven fire engines have been dispatched to the site.

Several reports and social media are pointing towards the terror angle as of now; there has been no official confirmation on this.

According to a report by NDTV, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has reached the area, and they have cordoned off the site of the explosion.

Reportedly, a few ambulances have also been rushed to the site as the explosion has led to several injuries.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi mourns Delhi blast victims, reviews situation with HM Amit Shah; probe intensifies

PM Modi mourns Delhi blast victims, reviews situation with HM Amit Shah; probe intensifies

Kerala on high alert after Delhi blasts; DGP orders tightening of security

Kerala on high alert after Delhi blasts; DGP orders tightening of security

Kratika Sengar wishes late FIL Pankaj Dheer on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt wish

Kratika Sengar wishes late FIL Pankaj Dheer on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt wish

A new dawn in Sukma: CRPF’s Gurukul inspires change in Puvarti

A new dawn in Sukma: CRPF’s Gurukul inspires change in Puvarti

Sydney Sweeney sheds light on her injury during filming of ‘Christy’

Sydney Sweeney sheds light on her injury during filming of ‘Christy’

133 nominations filed for by-elections in 12 MCD wards on Nov 30

133 nominations filed for by-elections in 12 MCD wards on Nov 30

‘All angles being probed’: HM Amit Shah on Red Fort blast (Photo: IANS)

‘All angles being probed’: HM Amit Shah on Red Fort blast

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan shares glimpses of his 23rd birthday

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan shares glimpses of his 23rd birthday

Emergency service responded promptly: Bengal BJP on Red Fort blast

Emergency service responded promptly: Bengal BJP on Red Fort blast

ECI clears air on questions of data not being released amid post-poll scrutiny

ECI clears air on questions of data not being released amid post-poll scrutiny