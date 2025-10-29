October 29, 2025 9:48 PM हिंदी

Delegation of Indian MPs participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Moscow

Delegation of Indian MPs participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Moscow

Moscow, Oct 29 (IANS) A three-member delegation of Indian MPs - including Rajkumar Chahar, C N Manjunath and V Sivadasan - attended the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs in Moscow on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Russia stated, "An Indian delegation, including Honourable Members of Parliament Shri Rajkumar Chahar and Dr CN Manjunath from the Lok Sabha and Dr. V Sivadasan from the Rajya Sabha participated in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs held today in Moscow."

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was born in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP) which was set up in 1999. The APA Charter and Tehran Declaration lay out a vision and framework of cooperation among Asian countries, towards an Asian Integration.

APA provides a forum to parliamentarians for exchanging views, ideas and experiences for creating common strategies for promotion of peace in Asia and the world, fostering cooperation and coordination among parliamentarians in Asia for promotion of peace and respect for human rights and humanitarian principles and providing a forum for parliamentarians and civil society organisations for promotion of peace.

The APA lists its aims as promoting freedom, social justice, peace, security and friendship to meet the objectives of the Assembly; sharing access to up-to-date knowledge in various areas and promoting such knowledge among the members in order to promote the progress and equality of its members; exploiting cooperatively vast human and natural resources and securing the interests of all members and recognizing their permanent authority on their natural resources; providing welfare facilities for the health and nutrition of its members' population; and contributing to integration among the Asian nations in order to utilize the potentialities of the region.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Shaurya Bhattacharya and Yuvraj Sandhu emerge halfway leaders in The Poona Club Open 2025 of the Professional Golf tour of India (PGTI) Tour in at the Poona Club Golf Course in Pune on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

Poona Club Open: Shaurya Bhattacharya and Yuvraj Sandhu emerge halfway leaders

India emerging as maritime hub under PM Modi: Captain Dhananjay

India emerging as maritime hub under PM Modi: Captain Dhananjay

Amitabh Bachchan calls grandson Agastya Nanda 'Special' ahead of 'Ikkis' release

Amitabh Bachchan calls grandson Agastya Nanda 'Special' ahead of 'Ikkis' release

Farah Khan says she she failed twice IVF in Sania Mirza’s podcast

Farah Khan says she failed IVF twice, on Sania Mirza’s podcast

PM Modi’s maritime vision reflects India’s global ambition: VC IMU

PM Modi’s maritime vision reflects India’s global ambition: VC IMU

Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket in focus as India A take on South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, starting in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Rishabh Pant’s return to competitive cricket in focus as India A take on South Africa A

Bengaluru gears up for a blockbuster tennis season starting with Billie Jean King Playoffs in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Bengaluru gears up for a blockbuster tennis season starting with Billie Jean King Playoffs

Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about his struggle with cataract

Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about his struggle with cataract

Bangladesh tilting deeper into China’s security orbit: Report (File image)

Bangladesh tilting deeper into China’s security orbit: Report

Bilaspur targets 13,761 families under Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 with stricter eligibility norms

Chhattisgarh: Bilaspur targets 13,761 families under Ujjwala Yojana 3.0 with stricter eligibility norms