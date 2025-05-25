May 25, 2025 5:07 PM हिंदी

Shashi Tharoor-led delegation meets academic leaders in New York reaffirming India's resolve to combat terrorism

Delegation led by Tharoor meets academic leaders in New York reaffirming India's resolve to combat terrorism

New York, May 25 (IANS) The all-party delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and the media in New York.

The Consulate General of India in New York announced on X that "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Hon’ble MP Dr. Shashi Tharoor, engaged with prominent think tanks, academic leaders, and media in New York. The discussions underscored India's steadfast national resolve to combat terrorism - united in voice, resolute in action."

The statement came during the Indian delegation's diplomatic outreach visit to the US, where members reiterated India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

According to an official statement by the Consulate, "The All-Party Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble Member of Parliament Dr. Shashi Tharoor, arrived in New York as part of a diplomatic outreach aimed at projecting India's united and resolute stance against terrorism."

The Indian representatives held engagements with leading think-tanks, academic institutions, and media organisations in New York. These interactions focused on strengthening India-US strategic relations and emphasised the importance of global cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, it said.

The delegation conveyed India's "firm message of zero tolerance and unified national resolve against terrorism", and advocated for "stronger international mechanisms to counter terrorism, disrupt its support networks, and bring perpetrators to justice."

The delegation includes senior Indian lawmakers and diplomats: Bhubaneswar Kalita and Milind Murli Deora (Rajya Sabha MPs), Shashank Mani Tripathi and Ganti Harish Madhur (Lok Sabha MPs), and Ambassador (Retd.) Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

As part of their visit, the delegation paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

"As a mark of solemn remembrance and solidarity, the delegation visited the 'National September 11 Memorial & Museum' and paid tribute to the innocent lives lost in the tragic 9/11 attacks," the statement said, reaffirming India's solidarity with all victims of terrorism globally.

The visit is part of India's broader diplomatic global outreach following Operation Sindoor, to build consensus among key international stakeholders in addressing the complex and evolving threats posed by terrorism.

--IANS

rs/svn

LATEST NEWS

CAC meet to drive bold apprenticeship reforms: Jayant Chaudhary

CAC meet to drive bold apprenticeship reforms: Jayant Chaudhary

Qualifying for Asia Cup is the 'bare minimum' for India, says Sunil Chhetri ahead of next round of qualifying matches. Photo credit: AIFF

Qualifying for Asia Cup is the 'bare minimum' for India, says Chhetri

Paresh Rawal’s lawyer issues statement for first time, clears air on his ‘Hera Pheri 3' exit

Paresh Rawal’s lawyer issues statement for first time, clears air on his ‘Hera Pheri 3' exit

Series against England is going to be an exciting one, we're ready for any challenge, says newly appointed India captain Shubman Gill. IANS file photos

Series against England is going to be an exciting one, we're ready for any challenge: Shubman Gill

Lalu Prasad Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD for six years for ‘immoral behaviour’

Lalu Prasad Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD for six years for ‘immoral behaviour’

FairPoint: Pak, spies and Rahul -- Operation Sindoor churns out the truth about them

FairPoint: Pak, spies and Rahul -- Operation Sindoor churns out the truth about them

Op Sindoor Outreach: Delegation in Bahrain conveys India's stance on terrorism, to visit Kuwait next

Delegation in Bahrain conveys India’s stance on terrorism, to visit Kuwait next

Op Sindoor outreach: MP Tejasvi Surya, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Tharoor-led delegation reach Guyana

Op Sindoor outreach: Tejasvi Surya, Sarfaraz Ahmad of Tharoor-led delegation reach Guyana

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam walks down memory lane, shares ID card from her school

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam walks down memory lane, shares ID card from her school

All-party delegation Meets Qatar's Shura Council, seeks backing against cross-border terrorism

All-party delegation meets Qatar’s Shura Council, seeks support against Pak-backed terrorism