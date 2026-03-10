Ajmer Sharif delegation extends condolences at Iran Embassy, Cultural Centre​

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) A delegation from the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty (Garib Nawaz), Ajmer Sharif, and other prominent Dargahs of India visited the Iran Cultural House in New Delhi and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to convey heartfelt condolences on the martyrdom of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Imam Ali Khamenei.​

The delegation was led by Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin of the Dargah Ajmer Sharif, and the Chairman of the Chishty Foundation. At the Iran Cultural House, the delegation met Hujjatul Islam Hakim Ilahi, representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, along with Shyakh Ziai, Cultural Counsellor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Iran Culture House in New Delhi. ​

Later, the delegation visited the Embassy of Iran, where they met Agha Hossaini sb, Deputy High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, and offered condolences by writing messages in the official Book of Condolences.​

The Sufi delegation included Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Syed Mehraj Chishty, Syed Danish Ali, Syed Noor Chishty, Syed Nadeem Chishty, Syed Javed Qutbi (Dargah Hazrat Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki), Syed Anfal Nizami (Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya), Syed Danish Nasiri Chishty (Dargah Hazrat Nasiruddin Chiragh-e-Delhi), along with Syed Saddiq Hussaini and other members of the Sufi community. ​

During the meeting, the delegation exchanged messages of respect, solidarity, and gratitude with Iranian representatives. ​

Special prayers were offered for world peace and for the safety of Iranian children, women, elders, and all civilians affected by war and violence. ​

Haji Syed Salman Chishty emphasised the centuries-old spiritual and cultural ties between India and Iran, highlighting the deep historical bonds that have shaped shared civilizational and spiritual traditions.​

The delegation also stated that the international community must strongly condemn aggression and war crimes against innocent civilians, and called upon global leaders to uphold justice, restraint, and peaceful dialogue. ​

Prayers were offered from the sacred courtyard of Ajmer Sharif for mercy upon the departed soul and for peace, patience, and stability for the people of Iran and all regions facing violence. ​

--IANS

arc/dan