Dehradun entrepreneur shares how Startup India has been powering lives, transforming businesses

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) As the startup landscape completed a historic milestone with completion of 10 years of the 'Startup India' initiative on Friday, a Dehradun-based entrepreneur shared the transformative impact of the scheme in his and fellow startup founders' life, while also reminiscing about a virtual yet highly motivating interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi extended best wishes to citizens on the occasion by taking to social media platform X while highlighting the need to power India's rise in the global Startup ecosystem.

He said that this day is about celebrating the courage, spirit of innovation, and entrepreneurial zeal of the people, especially the youth.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared the entrepreneurial journey of Dehradun resident Rajat Jain, with the latter recounting arduous challenges, uphill tasks and also how government support helped him overcome all obstacles and found a self-sustaining startup enterprise.

Rajat Jain, a novice in the health landscape, launched a startup dealing in portable ECG device and kept his focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Initially, he found it immensely challenging because in a city with no existing startup ecosystem, he had to first learn know-how of the business and then due guidance.

The portable ECG device, developed and marketed by his startup, are aimed at making early heart diagnosis more accessible and affordable, especially beyond major urban centres.

From filing his first trademark and patent to receiving seed funding through a Department of Science and Technology-supported incubator, Rajat Jain saw all these works routing through the Startup India.

As part of the Startup India delegation, Rajat Jain attended the World Economic Forum twice.

In 2018, his interaction with PM Modi through a video call, followed by a one-on-one meeting, became a major moment of validation for him.

Recalling the conversation, Rajat Jain says, "Public appreciation from the Prime Minister gave me confidence during the uncertain early phase of entrepreneurship."

Notably, the Start-up India initiative was launched on January 16, 2016, marking a new chapter in India's approach to entrepreneurship and innovation, placing young Indians at the centre of nation-building.

Over the past one decade, the ambitious programme has helped build trust and credibility for startup founders across the country, enabling young innovators to build with confidence and contribute meaningfully to India's journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

