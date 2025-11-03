November 03, 2025 2:00 AM हिंदी

Defining moment in their journey, says Sachin Tendulkar on India’s maiden Women’s World Cup win

Defining moment in their journey, says Sachin Tendulkar on India’s maiden Women’s World Cup win

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their emphatic World Cup title win as the Women in Blue beat South Africa to lift their maiden ICC title on Sunday night here at DY Patil Stadium.

Playing their third 50-over World Cup final, India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, beat the Laura Wolvaardt-led side by 52 runs to lift the World Cup trophy and to be named the world champions for the first time in the history of the sport in India.

Tendulkar reserved special praise for the team as he took to X and wrote, “1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women’s Cricket Team has done something truly special. They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day. This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. Well done, Team India. You’ve made the whole nation proud.”

Speaking of the match, India posted 298 runs on the board courtesy of top knocks by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. The duo did equally well with the ball as the former picked up two crucial wickets during India’s defense, dismissing Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp, and the latter finished with a magnificent five-wicket haul.

While Shafali was named the Player of the Match, Deepti bagged the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 200-plus runs and picking 20 wickets in the tournament, thereby finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the World Cup. The spin-bowling all-rounder hit the final nail in the coffin as South Africa were all out for 246 runs.

With that, the Indian women’s cricket team finally ended their ICC trophy drought.

--IANS

vi/ab

LATEST NEWS

Pratika Rawal (File photo)

'Can’t express what I feel, it was incredible': Pratika Rawal on India’s historic WC title win

‘Inspiration for generations to come’: Virat Kohli lauds India’s Women’s World Cup triumph

‘Inspiration for generations to come’: Virat Kohli lauds India’s Women’s World Cup triumph

Not the end, it’s the start of a new chapter: Harmanpreet Kaur after leading India to maiden Women’s World Cup trophy

Not the end, it’s the start of a new chapter: Harmanpreet Kaur after leading India to maiden Women’s World Cup trophy

It feels like a dream, says Deepti Sharma as her all-round show helps India to historic maiden World Cup title

It feels like a dream, says Deepti Sharma as her all-round show helps India to historic maiden World Cup title

Will take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment: Smriti Mandhana after winning Women’s World Cup

Will take those 45 sleepless nights any day for this moment: Smriti Mandhana after winning Women’s World Cup

Defining moment in their journey, says Sachin Tendulkar on India’s maiden Women’s World Cup win

Defining moment in their journey, says Sachin Tendulkar on India’s maiden Women’s World Cup win

‘Red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket’: Arun Dhumal lauds historic World Cup triumph

‘Red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket’: Arun Dhumal lauds historic World Cup triumph

Deepti, Shafali help India beat SA for historic maiden World Cup triumph (Ld)

Deepti, Shafali help India beat SA for historic maiden World Cup triumph (Ld)

India make history with a brilliant victory over South Africa for maiden Women’s World Cup title

India make history with a brilliant victory over South Africa for maiden Women’s World Cup title

PM Modi hails India’s historic triumph as Women’s World Cup champions

PM Modi hails India’s historic triumph as Women’s World Cup champions