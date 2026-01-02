January 02, 2026 3:58 PM हिंदी

Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday unveiled the WPL 2026 jersey, continuing the tradition of drawing inspiration from the city of Mumbai and its people.  

The jersey mirrors the rhythm of everyday Mumbai – always in motion, always playing on. This season, the iconic blue and gold, with the coral, represents movement, resilience, and momentum.

"The core theme is the "Wicket Pulse", the blue adorning the front and back of the jersey, inspired by Mumbai’s constant motion – from local trains and sea waves. It reflects the never-slowing mindset that defines both Mumbai and the Mumbai Indians," MI said in a statement.

"The gold adds confidence and continuity, elements that power the spirit of Mumbai, while the subtle coral accents bring warmth and balance that the people of Mumbai have for one another and makes the #OneFamily unique," it added.

MI have commenced their pre-season training under the leadership of head coach Lisa Keightley, bowling coach and team mentor Jhulan Goswami, batting coach Devieka Palshikaar, other support staff. The players who have already arrived to join the camp are Saika Ishaque, Sajana S, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, N Kranthi Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Shabnim Ismail and the Australian duo of Milly Illingworth and Nicola Carey.

With the squad coming together steadily and more star players like skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur to arrive in the coming days.

The defending champions will kick off their campaign on the opening day of the tournament on January 9 against the WPL 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Notably, after three seasons of the WPL, the Mumbai Indians remain the most successful team, having won the first and third editions of the tournament. With Harmanpreet Kaur leading the team, they aim to defend their title successfully.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Shortage of funds hinders operations at Mardan children hospital (File image)

Pakistan: Shortage of funds hinders operations at Mardan children hospital

IWL: Late comeback against Sribhumi gives Kickstart maiden win

IWL: Late comeback against Sribhumi gives Kickstart maiden win

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for cousin as he starts next chapter of his life

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for cousin as he starts next chapter of his life

Ashes: Win in Sydney would tell a lot about England team, says Crawley

Ashes: Win in Sydney would tell a lot about England team, says Crawley

Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

Defending champions Mumbai Indians unveil WPL 2026 jersey

India’s nominal GDP growth to improve to 11 pc in FY27: Report

India’s nominal GDP growth to improve to 11 pc in FY27: Report

India rises from 123rd to 8th globally in WHO pharmacovigilance contributions: Nadda

India rises from 123rd to 8th globally in WHO pharmacovigilance contributions: Nadda

Pant in focus ahead of selectors meeting to pick India’s ODI squad for New Zealand series

Pant in focus ahead of selectors meeting to pick India’s ODI squad for New Zealand series

Maruti Suzuki India ends 2025 with production crossing record 22.55 lakh vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India ends 2025 with production crossing record 22.55 lakh vehicles

Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks urgent govt attention on AI apps on X sexualising women

Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks urgent govt attention on AI apps on X sexualising women