January 24, 2026 5:41 PM हिंदी

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises NCC cadets' role in Op Sindoor mock drills

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises NCC cadets' role in Op Sindoor mock drills

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Describing National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets as the nation's second line of defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, called upon youth to draw inspiration from their vital role in raising public awareness when mock drills were conducted across the country during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp in Delhi Cantonment here, the Defence Minister said, "As the world is going through a period of uncertainty, our youth must remain physically, mentally and emotionally strong and be prepared to take on every challenge."

Recalling Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said, "Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorists based in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, which was a befitting reply to the unfortunate and cowardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Our soldiers acted with courage and restraint. We targeted and destroyed only those who hurt us, not anyone else. This was possible as they are strong physically, mentally, and emotionally."

The Defence Minister called the youth "Abhimanyu of Mahabharata" who know how to enter any kind of "Chakravyuh" and emerge victorious from it, urging them to contribute to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government's vision of making the nation 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

"We have now entered a time where expectations from youth have increased. They're invaluable assets of the nation bearing the responsibility of taking the country to newer heights," he said.

The Defence Minister termed NCC as an excellent medium to upgrade the youth who, in turn, make their invaluable contribution to nation-building.

"The world is selling comfort today. Video games, food delivery, and other such things are meant to bring comfort to human life. Through parades, drills, and camps, NCC helps to break you out of that comfort zone, making a cadet mentally strong. In addition, the children learn many life skills which can help them to protect themselves and others during disasters," he said.

He added that the NCC instils discipline and patriotism in cadets, while helping them to overcome the problem of 'lack of focus'.

He said that the NCC teaches patience, continuity and focus, which are requisites for life's big battles, the nation's great responsibilities, and character building.

This, focus, Rajnath Singh added, is reflected in every aspect of their lives whether they join the Armed Forces or become doctors, engineers, teachers, scientists, administrators and politicians.

--IANS

rch/khz

LATEST NEWS

When Deepika Padukone said Farah Khan saw olden heroine charm in her during Om Shanti Om 

When Deepika Padukone said Farah Khan saw olden heroine charm in her during Om Shanti Om 

Pakistan to privatise Islamabad Airport after UAE withdraws from outsourcing deal

Pakistan to privatise Islamabad Airport after UAE withdraws from outsourcing deal

Sharad Kelkar shares his experience of shooting pivotal ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ sequence in Kashmir

Sharad Kelkar shares his experience of shooting pivotal ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ sequence in Kashmir

Congress leaders openly blaming 'immature' Rahul Gandhi for poll debacles: BJP

Congress leaders openly blaming 'immature' Rahul Gandhi for poll debacles: BJP

Dutch authorities find bird flu antibodies in a cow, no active H5N1 virus detected

Dutch authorities find bird flu antibodies in a cow, no active H5N1 virus detected

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India, to be Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India, to be Chief Guest at Republic Day celebrations

Gujarat Titans conclude Morbi leg of third edition of Junior Titans

Gujarat Titans conclude Morbi leg of third edition of Junior Titans

Scotland set to replace Bangladesh in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ICC sources told IANS on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

Scotland set to replace Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2026: ICC sources

Bangladesh concerned over rising trend of using religion in politics: Report

Bangladesh concerned over rising trend of using religion in politics: Report

KRK firing incident: Actor alleges he is being targeted by the industry

KRK firing incident: Actor alleges he is being targeted by the industry