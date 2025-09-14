Deepti Naval's Sunday poetry wins heart, netizens say 'beautifully expressed'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval channeled her inner poet and expressed her feelings using some well-chosen words.

The 'Chashme Buddoor' actress took to her official Instagram handle and wrote: "I float on your arm and try not to think

You sit in stillness

Holding my existence

One candle between us

And the world beyond...

You are there for me

Will always be there

When the lights go out

Why is it, that I still wait for someone?(Sic)"

Appreciating her beautiful words, an Instagram user wrote, "So beautifully expressed with out speaking like in pne of ur great movie where u acted as a tribal girl".

The second comment read, "Wow, very well expressed. Nice words. It’s a life you lived."

The comment section further saw remarks such as "Superb" and "Tuchwood".

Prior to this, Deepti Naval offered a glimpse into her peaceful life by the hillside.

She used social media to drop a picturesque view of the foggy morning from her garden, which she affectionately called her “bagicha.” Taking to the photo-sharing app, the 'Saath Saath' actress shared a clip showing a glimpse of her apricot-laden garden. Surrounded by apricot trees and the calmness of nature, Deepti Naval expressed her joy in being outdoors, doing her workout, and simply soaking in the fresh air.

“At my Art Studio in Haripur near Naggar, yes, I’m in Himachal.” In the clip, the senor actress could be heard saying, “It's so foggy, you don't really see the mountain But this is my bagicha. Look at all the Look at the way the apricots. Oh my god And this is where I do my workout So this is what I always wanted to be outside and be walking And probably clear up in a while, I guess," she captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/