Deepti Naval pens b’day note for ‘dear friend’ Anup Soni: Wish you joy and creativity

Deepti Naval pens b’day note for ‘dear friend’ Anup Soni: Wish you Joy, prosperity and creativity

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Veteran actress Deepti Naval extended warm birthday wishes to actor-host Anup Soni, describing him as a dear friend and wishing him joy, peace, prosperity and boundless creativity.

Taking to Instagram, Deepti shared a picture with Anup. In the image, the two are seen standing together and smiling at the camera. She also revealed that Anup’s birthday is permanently marked on her glass window in bold letters.

“Here’s wishing you a Very Very Happy Birthday my dear Anup! Today I have not forgotten your birthday cos it’s written all over here, Jan 30th - Anup Sony’s birthday - black marker on my glass window - I wish you Joy, Peace, Prosperity and loads of Creativity my dear friend!.. @anupsoni3,” Deepti wrote as the caption.

Anup’s wife Juhi Babbar too penned a note for her husband and shared a string of images featuring her along with the actor.

Juhi wrote: “Happpppy Birthday Dearessst Anup. May you continue to shine in every role, personal and professional. Wishing you good health, happiness and all the success your heart desires. May the year ahead bring you peace laughter and beautiful moments together. And yes here is to lovely holidays and endless shopping trips for your very happy wife.”

Talking about Anup, he began his career with roles in television serials such as Sea Hawks and Saaya.

He then took a break from television to work in cinema and appeared in the 2003 films Kharaashein: Scars From Riots, Hum Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe and Hathyar.

In 2004, he appeared in Ashoke Pandit's film Sheen. But he returned to television to work in CID: Special Bureau. Anup continues working both in films and television, and he previously worked in the serial Crime Patrol.

He was recently seen in the series Saare Jahan Se Accha, which follows a resilient Indian spy who must defeat his counterpart across the border in Pakistan, in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage its nuclear program.

Anup was also seen in a cameo appearance in the film The Great Shamsuddin Family directed by Anusha Rizvi. It stars an ensemble cast including Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal and Purab Kohli.

