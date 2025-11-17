November 17, 2025 12:53 PM हिंदी

Deeply shocked, fullest support to affected Indians: EAM Jaishankar on Saudi bus accident

Medina, Nov 17 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday expressed deep concern over the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims near Medina.

A passenger bus carrying several Indian Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning near Medina, the Indian mission in Jeddah confirmed.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

In the wake of the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24/7 control room and released helpline numbers for those seeking assistance.

"In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted on X.

Preliminary unconfirmed media reports indicate that most of the pilgrims are from Hyderabad. Given the intensity of the explosion caused by the collision, casualties are feared.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina, with pilgrims heading to the holy city after completing their rituals in Mecca. All passengers were reportedly asleep when the crash occurred.

Rescue operations are underway, and local residents have rushed to the scene to assist those severely injured. The exact number of casualties has not yet been officially confirmed.

Further updates are awaited.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also condoled the loss of lives in the horrific accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The state government has also set up a control room in Hyderabad to provide information and assistance to the families of the accident victims.

--IANS

sd/

