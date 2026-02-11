Anne Hathaway jokes ‘no one saw’ her 2017 film ‘Colossal’: One of my favorite movies

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Anne Hathaway has humorously recalled that despite high hopes, “no one saw” her 2017 film Colossal when it first released in theatres.

Taking to Instagram, Hathaway reflected on shooting the quirky kaiju comedy in 2015 while she was pregnant with her first child. She shared that she and her husband Adam Shulman spent time in Vancouver with their dogs while filming director Nacho Vigalondo’s “wonderfully insane” movie, which also starred Jason Sudeikis.

She wrote in the caption: “In 2015 while pregnant with our first baby, Adam and I went with our pups to Vancouver to make @nacho_vigalondo’s wonderfully insane kaiju movie Colossal co-starring a brilliant and pre-Ted Lasso Jason Sudekis.”

“We all had a blast- the awesome @nina was even there for Halloween- and it is both one of my favorite movies I have ever been in and one of the best times I have ever had on set.”

However, speaking about its theatrical release in 2017, Hathaway joked about its box-office performance.

“When it arrived in theatres in 2017, it shattered box office records and became the shining hope of all low-budget indies that if you stick to your guns, you can make it big and transcend it all. Jk, no one saw it.”

The actress revealed that Colossal has now landed on an OTT platform and expressed hope that the film might finally find its audience in 2026.

“BUT it just landed on Netflix!! So if you have the inclination, maybe 2026 is finally Colossal’s year.”

Hathaway added: It’s funny and strange and silly/smart and great (just my opinion… and 82% of critics on RT so…) Hope you give it a go! Stay weird!”

Colossal is a science fiction black comedy film directed and written by Nacho Vigalondo. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis, Dan Stevens, Austin Stowell, and Tim Blake Nelson.

The film follows an unemployed writer who unwittingly manifests a giant creature in Seoul while struggling with alcoholism and an abusively controlling colleague.

