‘Deeply motivating’: PM Modi on life journeys of Padma awardees

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the ‘Civil Investiture Ceremony-II’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan in which 69 individuals were conferred Padma Awards.

“Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II, where the Padma Awards were presented. The Padma awardees have made notable contributions to our society. The life journeys of those who were conferred the Padma are deeply motivating,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu conferred Padma Awards to 69 individuals who have made exceptional contributions in diverse fields such as art, literature, education, public affairs, medicine, social work, science, sports, and industry.

The event was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and other dignitaries.

The event marked the second phase of the Padma Awards ceremony for the year 2025.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours of India, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. This year, the government announced a total of 139 Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day.

Among those honoured in this phase were three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan, and 57 Padma Shri awardees. The ceremony held special significance with 13 posthumous recognitions, honouring legends who left a lasting legacy in their fields.

One of the most emotional moments of the event was the posthumous conferral of the Padma Vibhushan to late Bhojpuri and folk singer Dr Sharda Sinha, whose music resonated deeply with the Indian heartland.

Other recipients of the Padma Vibhushan included former Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and classical dancer Kumudini Lakhia (posthumous).

The Padma Bhushan awardees included social activist Sadhvi Ritambhara, known for her role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, and celebrated journalist and author A. Surya Prakash.

Among the posthumous Padma Bhushan recipients were legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, veteran politician Manohar Joshi, and economist Bibek Debroy. enowned Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, and Osamu Suzuki, the Japanese industrialist known for his pivotal role in Suzuki’s partnership with India.

The largest share of honours came under the Padma Shri category, with 57 individuals recognised for their grassroots and innovative contributions across the country.

Notably, 23 of the awardees are women, showcasing the growing recognition of female excellence in various sectors.

This year’s ceremony reaffirms the spirit of "nation first, people first", with awardees reflecting India’s cultural, scientific, and humanitarian diversity. The government’s efforts to democratise the Padma Awards have made them a true people's honour, celebrating not just fame, but meaningful service.

--IANS

dan/