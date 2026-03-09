March 09, 2026 8:24 PM हिंदी

Deepika Singh says the true essence of martial arts lies in the ability to control one’s mind & body

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Deepika Singh, was seen flaunting her powerful and swift martial art moves in her latest social media post.

She revealed that the true essence of martial arts lies in the ability to control one’s mind and body.

In the videos and photos dropped by Deepika on her official Instagram handle, the 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress shared that in order to be strong it is necessary to be weak, in order to become fearless, one needs to know what it is like to be afraid, and to become a wiser version of yourself, it is crucial to be foolish at times.

The caption on Deepika's post read, "I’m strong because I’ve been weak. I’m fearless because I’ve been afraid. I’m wise because I’ve been foolish.The true essence of martial arts lies in the ability to control one’s own mind and body. (sic)"

Deepika likes to stay connected with her Instagram family through her social media posts, sharing exciting titbits from both her personal and professional life.

Back in January, Deepika dropped a nostalgic note on her IG after she got the opportunity to meet India’s blind women’s cricket team. She termed the interaction a deeply humbling experience that ended up reaffirming her faith in the power of the human spirit and connection.

The 'Mangal Lakshmi' actress added that the unwavering love from these women, along with their indomitable courage, left a lasting impact on her.

“Some love truly sees beyond sight. Meeting the blind women cricket team — from Diya Aur Baati Hum to Mangal Lakshmi — left my heart full and my soul humbled. Their unwavering love, their sharp memory of my dialogues, and their indomitable spirit remind me why this journey matters," Deepika wrote on the photo-sharing app.

She concluded the post saying, “I hold these incredible women in the highest regard, always. Grateful beyond words".

--IANS

pm/

