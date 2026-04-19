Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh make pregnancy announcement: Dua to become an elder sister soon

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Beloved Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

On Sunday, Deepika made her pregnancy announcement with an adorable social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

The 'Cocktail' actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis.

As soon as the post reached the netizens, they started congratulating the mommy-to-be in the comment section.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations", followed by a red heart emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented with a few red heart emoticons.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratssssssss", along with kissy emojis.

For those who do not know, Deepika and Ranveer's romantic saga blossomed on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela".

In 2015, during a romantic Maldives getaway, Ranveer proposed to Deepika. However, the couple kept their engagement under wraps for three years.

After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, the couple tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, in a stunning ceremony at Italy's Lake Como.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

Revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh', Deepika and Ranveer penned a meaningful post on Insta that went “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”

It must be noted that Ranveer and Deepika have shared screen space in many noteworthy movies such as - 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela' (2013), 'Bajiroa Mastani' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018), and '83' (2021). Their chemistry has always been highly appreciated by movie buffs.

In addition to this, the two have also made cameo appearances in each other's movies, 'Finding Fanny' (2014) and 'Cirkus' (2023).

--IANS

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