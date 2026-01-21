Decentralised renewable energy key to cutting subsidies and power losses: IREDA CMD

Davos, Jan 21 (IANS) Decentralised renewable energy has the potential to significantly reduce government subsidies, cut Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and make power more affordable, Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) said on Wednesday.

Das was speaking at a panel discussion titled 'Scaling Solar Where It Matters: India’s Lessons on Rooftop, Agriculture and Decentralised Energy for the Global South', at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 here.

The session focused on how India’s experience in distributed solar power can offer practical solutions for emerging economies.

During the discussion, Das said that decentralised renewable energy improves system efficiency and reduces dependence on subsidies, while also lowering losses in power distribution.

"This combination directly helps in reducing overall costs and ensuring affordable electricity for consumers, especially in rural and agricultural areas," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, delivered the keynote address -- highlighting India’s leadership in advancing solar energy for inclusive and sustainable development.

He underlined how India’s policy framework and institutional support have helped scale clean energy solutions across sectors.

He also addressed concerns around the risk perception of emerging renewable energy segments.

Das said that with proper project design and strong risk management, these sectors can be effectively de-risked.

He cited IREDA’s performance as evidence, noting that the company has recorded a cumulative write-off of only Rs 149 crore over more than 38 years of operations, despite financing projects worth about Rs 1.81 lakh crore.

Highlighting IREDA’s role in expanding rooftop and agricultural solar power, Shri Das said the agency finances 70 to 80 per cent of project costs under the Rooftop Solar and PM-KUSUM schemes through aggregator models. This approach, he said, has helped accelerate clean energy access in rural India.

Das thanked Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for giving IREDA the opportunity to present India’s renewable energy journey on a global platform.

"India’s success has been possible because of a mature and well-developed renewable energy ecosystem," he said.

He added that India’s institutional framework and policy experience can serve as a valuable reference for other countries looking to transition to renewable energy.

"The forum provided an important opportunity to showcase IREDA’s role in steering India’s clean energy transition," he added.

