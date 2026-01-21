January 21, 2026 5:45 PM हिंदी

Debinna Bonnerjee emphasises on teaching kids by ‘letting them watch’ & observe

Mumbai Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Debinna Bonnerjee has reflected on how teaching kids is by actually making them watch and observe, especially parents.

The actress took to her social media account to share a video of herself getting ready for a shoot.

The video features the actress in her busy mode while her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and their little daughter make an appearance in an adorable manner.

Debinna wrote, “Getting ready in the vanity.

Layers of glam, quiet focus. And then she walks in. One of those days. No school.

So she comes along with me. She sits there, watching. Between mirrors, makeup, and conversations. I pick her up, she settles in.

As if this space was always meant for both of us.”

She further wrote, “Her father joins us for a moment. A kiss. A pause. And as we step out, I notice something. She’s wearing gloves too. Just like mine. Maybe this is how it begins. Not by teaching. But by letting them watch.”

Debinna revealed that her daughter was on set with her because she had a holiday at school.

She highlighted how her daughter copied her style of wearing netted gloves and surprisingly wore a pair herself too.

Debinna has always spoken about motherhood and it's challenges and beauty.

Earlier, Debinna had taken to her social media to express how difficult it is to travel with toddlers and highlighted how it leads to ‘missed naps, tired legs’.

The actress sharing a beautiful video on her social media wrote, “This London trip looked beautiful from outside. But travelling with toddlers isn’t easy — missed naps, tired legs, and moments where patience runs thin.Still, I tried to stay there.”

She further wrote, “To soak it in. Because now I’m home, and those days already live only in my memory. That’s the thing about motherhood — time moves faster than we realise. You don’t have to enjoy every second. Just be present in it. To every mom doing her best in this phase — you’re not alone.”

In December last year, her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary had shared a picture of Debinna, and their two daughters on social media where the family was seen having a ball of a time at New Year.

Gurmeet wrote, “London, here we are. Once just the two of us, now four hearts, two tiny miracles. Winter mornings, full circle moments... Grateful beyond words. #London #2025 #Family.”

For the uninitiated, Gurmeet and Debinna welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2022 via surrogacy, and their second daughter in November 2022.

--IANS

rd/

