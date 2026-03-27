'Petty political manoeuvres': CM Vijayan hits out at Congress' charge of 'understanding' with BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, March 27 (IANS) The allegation of a tacit understanding between the BJP and the CPI(M) has escalated into a central flashpoint in Kerala’s Assembly election campaign, triggering a sharp exchange between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

It has been going on for the past two days, and on Friday, while dismissing the charge, CM Vijayan asserted that the CPI(M) would not indulge in “petty political manoeuvres” for a handful of votes or seats.

“People are watching everything and will respond accordingly. Politics is not simple arithmetic,” he said, rejecting the premise of a BJP-CPI(M) deal.

Seeking to turn the tables, the Chief Minister invoked past electoral episodes, alleging that it was the Congress party that had historically aligned with right-wing forces.

He cited instances in Vadakara and Beypore where, he claimed, attempts were made to consolidate anti-Left votes, only to be rejected by the electorate.

“When such arrangements became public, people opposed them, and the Left secured decisive victories,” he said, cautioning against underestimating public judgment.

CM Vijayan also rebutted allegations linking him to the RSS during the 1977 elections, describing them as “baseless distortions”.

He maintained that those familiar with the political climate in Kannur at the time would recall that he was a target of RSS attacks.

“After decades, they believe any falsehood can be passed off as truth. Congress is engaged in such propaganda,” he said.

Expanding his counterattack, CM Vijayan pointed to historical precedents, including efforts to defeat E.M.S. Namboodiripad and campaigns involving Deendayal Upadhyaya, to argue that Congress had, at times, tacitly cooperated with RSS-backed formations.

He reiterated that the Left had consistently upheld a firm anti-communal position.

The Chief Minister further criticised remarks by BJP leaders on religious representation in constituencies such as Guruvayur, terming them attempts to inject sectarian divisions into Kerala’s political discourse.

“Kerala remains a bastion of secularism where people coexist without caste or religious hostility,” he said.

Despite the rebuttal, the “deal” allegation has gained traction in the early phase of campaigning, with the opposition continuing to press the issue.

Political observers note that the narrative is aimed at influencing minority voting patterns, particularly among Muslims, who constitute over 25 per cent of the state’s population and played a decisive role in the Left’s 2021 victory.

With the CPI(M) seeking to retain power in 2026, the stakes are high.

While the ruling front has mounted a strong defence, the persistence of the allegation ensures that the controversy will remain a defining theme of the campaign.

--IANS

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