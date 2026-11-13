November 13, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Daya Shetty says his ‘Ek Tha Kobra’ showcases different side of his personality on screen

Daya Shetty says his ‘Ek Tha Kobra’ showcases different side of his personality on screen

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Daya Shetty, who is set to make his vertical series debut with ‘Ek Tha Kobra’, has said that the series allowed him to present a different side of personality on screen.

The actor is known for his commanding screen presence and action-oriented roles, and his entry into the rapidly growing vertical entertainment space marks an interesting new chapter in his acting journey.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “Having spent so many years entertaining audiences through television, an actor should never stop exploring new formats and challenging himself. Rocket Reel is changing the way audiences consume stories, and I wanted to be part of this new wave. ‘Ek Tha Kobra’ gives me an opportunity to present a different side of my personality on screen”.

He further mentioned, “The character is calm on the outside but carries an entirely different world within him. I am excited for audiences to experience this journey”.

The series is directed by Sajan Agarwal and presented by Amey Joshi and Sai Video Production, with Rocket Reels headed by Kranti Shanbhag.

The series is promises a compelling blend of action, suspense, family drama and emotional conflicts. At the centre of the narrative is a man leading an apparently simple and disciplined life, whose mysterious past conceals a much more formidable identity. As circumstances pull him into a world of danger, revenge and unexpected confrontations, the story explores themes of family loyalty, justice, sacrifice and honour.

With high-octane action sequences and a strong emotional undercurrent, the series aims to bring cinematic storytelling to the increasingly popular vertical content format.

The series is presented by Amey Joshi and Sai Video Production, under the Rocket Reels banner.

--IANS

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