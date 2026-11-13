Varun Dhawan spends quality time with daughter Lara during a family getaway in the wild

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan spent some quality time with daughter Lara during a recent family getaway in the wild. On Friday, Varun took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of glimpses of their off time.

In the primary photo, the 'October' actor was seen flaunting his 8-pack abs and perfectly toned physique as he posed on a beach.

Varun also published some more photos of him enjoying some alone time by the poolside. The 'Bhediya' actor performed yoga and some other exercises by the water.

In the last pic in the post, Varun was captured enjoying a beverage during the holiday.

Varun captioned the post, "Wild and free (sic)", with a coconut tree emoji.

Varun welcomed his firstborn, daughter Lara Dhawan, with wife Natasha Dalal on 3 June 2024.

Varun's social media handle is full of such precious moments from his daily life.

Recently, Varun reunited with his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Sidharth Malhotra, effectively putting an end to any speculation about a rivalry between the two actors.

Taking to the Stories section of his Instagram, Varun shared a picture featuring himself with Sidharth and Kiara Advani.

“Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji," the text on the photo read.

Varun and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's 2012 release 'Student of the Year'. The film also marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt.

After 'Student of the Year', Varun and Sidharth did not share screen space. However, the two have opened up about their rapport on multiple occasions.

The two appeared on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' in 2023, and discussed how they have stayed connected over the years.

Varun also enjoys a good equation with Kiara. They have even collaborated in the 2022 family entertainer 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

--IANS

pm/