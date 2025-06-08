David Attenborough, Prince William discuss enigma of oceans, urgent need for safeguarding oceans

Los Angeles, June 8 (IANS) Biologist, natural historian and writer David Attenborough recently sat down for a conversation with Prince William. The two spoke about the enigma of oceans, a lifetime of discovery, and the urgent need to restore the health of the planet.

The chat was released in the run-up to the premiere of the documentary, ‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ on National Geographic, this special exchange sheds light on the role each of us can play in safeguarding one of Earth’s most precious resources.

The conversation, which was recorded at the Royal Festival Hall, explores Sir David’s decades-long journey of ocean exploration and why, despite the current challenges, we must remain hopeful.

The two highlighted the critical importance of ocean recovery, which is not just imperative for marine life, but for stabilising our climate and securing a healthier, more resilient future for all.

Prince William shared that ocean protection is also a key pillar of The Earthshot Prize, specifically through the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ category. Since its launch in 2021, finalists in this category have collectively protected and restored over 20,000 square kilometres of ocean and saved, reduced, or recycled 2.5 million tonnes of water - an inspiring example of scalable, solution-driven impact.

David is taking a deep dive into our oceans. He is set to take the audience in the realm of the marine world with his upcoming documentary film ‘Ocean by David Attenborough’.

The film is set to release on the occasion of World Oceans Day. The powerful documentary talks about the importance of the world’s oceans and the story of how we can, and must, restore the glory of Earth’s vast, interconnected waters.

The film draws upon extensive marine science and was supported by a team of scientific advisors, including National Geographic Pristine Seas founder, Dr. Enric Sala.

‘Ocean by David Attenborough’ is set to release on June 8 on National Geographic and JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/