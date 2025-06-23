Darsheel Safary on his takeaway from Aamir Khan, 'his blessings are with us'

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actor Darsheel Safary and filmmaker Abhinay Deo have come together for their first-ever OTT project, "Gamerlog". But did you know that both of them have a special connection with Aamir Khan?

While Darsheel made his acting debut with Aamir's "Taare Zameen Par" as a child artist, Abhinay worked with him in "Delhi Belly". While he was directing the movie, Aamir was producing it. Now, the actor and director duo have stepped into OTT together with "Gamerlog".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Darsheel and Abhinay shared their takeaway from Aamir.

Speaking to IANS Darsheel shared, "We have always been in touch and he has always said that his blessings are with us - Abhinay sir and me. It is such a kudrat ka karishma (Miracle of Nature) as sir's (Abhinay) first mainstream movie- 'Delhi Belly' was with Aamir sir and my first film as an actor was also with Aamir sir, and now we are doing our first OTT show together. So, it is a story within itself. That also reiterates my belief in life that the best writer above has penned all of our stories - if we follow it blindly and with passion purely."

Abhinay added, "Such a seasoned player was with me in my first film as a producer- whatever I have learned from him is simply amazing. I have learned a lot from him- not just about the film industry but also about life. So I think from that perspective our learning acr will never stop.

Previously, Darsheel revealed that he got into the skin of his character Raghu from "Gamerlog" by going back to a certain raw space, where dreams tend to feel bigger than the world you’re living in.

"Nothing matters besides the goal you’re out there to achieve, and it’s all good as long as you’re doing something, step by step, to get there. So I tried to tap into that space for breathing life into Raghu. I also really connected with his innocence. It didn’t feel naive or stupid, it was rather pure. He is someone who will go to any lengths to make things happen. And I felt very close to that part of him," Darsheel shared.

