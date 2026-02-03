‘Dark clouds lifted’: DEA Secretary hails India–US trade pact

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Senior government officials on Tuesday welcomed the India-US trade deal, saying it has reduced uncertainty in the global economic environment and brought relief to Indian industry.

Speaking at FICCI’s conference on Union Budget 2026–27, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur said a ‘great deal of uncertainty’ was removed after the trade agreement was announced between India and the United States.

“Despite growing geopolitical challenges across the world, the Indian economy has remained strong and stable,” she stated.

Thakur explained that India is deeply connected with the global economy, but continues to stand out as a country with strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

She credited the government’s careful fiscal policies and a stable financial system for supporting long-term growth.

“Maintaining consistency and credibility in economic management is important to attract investment and keep the growth momentum going,” Thakur stated.

At the same event, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services M Nagaraju said that the global economic situation has become clearer after the trade deal.

He described it as a major ‘dark cloud’ being lifted from the world economy.

Nagaraju urged industry leaders to remain positive, saying the government had already taken steps to reduce the impact of higher tariffs earlier.

He said a credit guarantee scheme was introduced for exporters, under which more than 4,000 loan applications were approved and over Rs 1,500 crore was disbursed to support affected industries.

With tariffs now reduced to 18 per cent, he said businesses can finally feel a sense of relief and certainty.

The India–US trade deal was finalised on Monday after nearly a year of negotiations and several rounds of discussions.

Under the agreement, tariffs on Indian goods exported to the US have been lowered from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

However, many details of the deal are still unclear. Key areas such as agriculture, India’s purchase of Russian oil, and the services sector remain under discussion.

This is especially important as the US has tightened immigration policies that could affect Indian professionals.

--IANS

pk