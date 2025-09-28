Danish Kaneria: India need Kohli-era fitness and fielding standards to tackle Pakistan in Asia Cup final

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has issued a word of caution to Team India ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup final against Pakistan, stressing that the favourites cannot take their arch-rivals lightly.

Speaking to IANS, Kaneria highlighted that India’s fielding and middle-order performance could prove decisive in the summit clash.

“It will be an interesting final. One cannot take Pakistan lightly in this match. India is undoubtedly the favourites, but its fielding and middle order remain a concern. During Virat Kohli’s era, India’s fielding and fitness standards were top-notch.

They will need to work hard on this,” Kaneria said.

Kaneria recalled the era when Kohli led India, noting that the team’s discipline, fitness, and sharp fielding often made the difference in tight contests.

According to the former leg-spinner, while India boasts a strong batting lineup and a formidable bowling attack, lapses in the middle order or on the field could allow Pakistan to gain an advantage.

Fans across the subcontinent are eagerly awaiting the final, with social media abuzz over team strategies, player form, and key match-ups.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be the first India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup history, spanning 17 editions and 41 years.

Where to Watch:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.

Telecast in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 1 HD, Ten 5, Ten 5 HD.

Regional Language Broadcast: Ten 3 (Hindi), Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

--IANS

cs/bc