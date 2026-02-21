February 21, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Daniel Radcliffe says Michael Gambon would always make him laugh on ‘Harry Potter’ sets

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) English actor Daniel Radcliffe has spoken up about the late actor Michael Gambon’s conduct on the sets of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

The actor said that Gambon would "f**** around all the time" while filming the Harry Potter movies, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The 36-year-old actor shot to fame playing the boy wizard in JK Rowling's movie series and he always loved filming scenes with the veteran actor.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor died in September 2023 aged 82, and featured as Albus Dumbledore in the film. Daniel said that he never took the work too seriously and enjoyed trying to make his co-stars laugh.

Speaking on First We Feast's Hot Ones, Daniel said, "Michael Gambon, may he rest in peace, incredible man. He f***** around all the time. Like he would never stop until action had been said sometimes, he would try and make me laugh”.

Daniel noted Michael, who took over the role of Dumbledore from third movie Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban following Richard Harris' death in 2002, to work was very different to other actors.

He said, "Some actors like to dress the whole process up in mystique and being an enigma. Michael Gambon, you'd get to set and he'd be like 'What's the shot?' And you'd be like, oh it's cameras here, Michael, so you're there in front of it but you're looking that way and he'd say, 'Oh what is this BOHNAR? I was like, 'Sorry what's that?' And he's like, 'Back of head, no acting required?' And it's like yes, yes, it is. When we were doing the sixth film (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1), me and him were doing the final sequence and we were in this boat. I can't remember the details, but we're in this little boat going over to this island surrounded by bad stuff. And he'd be like, 'What's this, TTIAB?' I was like what? 'Two t**** in a boat?'”.

Daniel noted Imelda Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge, had a similar casual attitude between takes.

He said, "Imelda, same thing, not f****** around like Michael Gambon, but she would be chatting to everybody about anything, and then when action gets said, she's locked in and so good. It's the people who can do the work without making you constantly aware of how hard they're working are always the people that seemed the coolest”.

