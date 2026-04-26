'Dangerous profession': Trump reflects after shooting

Washington, April 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has described the presidency as a “dangerous profession” and said he would not allow violence to deter him, hours after a gunman was stopped near the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

In an extended interaction with reporters at the White House on Saturday night, Trump struck a reflective tone, recounting the moments after shots were fired and placing the episode within a broader pattern of threats against political leaders.

“It’s always shocking when something like this happens,” he said. “I was totally shocked that something happened.”

Trump said the incident unfolded rapidly, leaving little time to react. “I was watching to see what was happening… probably should have gone down even faster,” he said, adding that the first lady “knew immediately what happened” as security personnel moved in.

He said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for something less serious. “I thought it was a tray going down… it was a pretty loud noise… but it was a gun,” he said, noting that some people grasped the situation faster than others.

The president emphasised that the threat was contained before it could reach him or the main gathering. “He hadn’t breached the area at all,” Trump said, adding that the attacker was stopped at a distance.

Despite the disruption, Trump said he was reluctant to leave the venue. “I fought like hell to stay”, he said, explaining that he did not want “these sick people… to change the fabric of our life.”

He said the decision to evacuate was driven by security protocol rather than personal choice. “They didn’t want to take a chance… and I understand,” he said.

Trump used the moment to underscore what he sees as the risks associated with leadership. “It’s a dangerous profession,” he said, comparing the presidency to other high-risk occupations before concluding that the role carries uniquely high levels of threat.

“But I don’t view it that way. Look, I’m here to do a job. It’s part of the job,” he said, adding that he remained committed to his agenda despite the risks.

When asked why such incidents continue to occur, Trump offered a broader interpretation. “I’ve studied assassinations,” he said. “The most impactful people… the people who make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after.”

“There are a lot of people who are not happy about that,” he said, linking political success with heightened vulnerability.

At the same time, Trump sought to downplay speculation about motive, saying investigators would determine whether the attacker acted alone. “They seemed to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too,” he said.

The president also addressed concerns about political violence more broadly, acknowledging the risks but rejecting the idea of scaling back public engagement. “If you want to do a great job… it comes with a territory,” he said.

He noted that no country is immune. “There’s great violence… all over the world,” he said, adding that leadership positions often carry inherent danger regardless of geography.

Trump said he had not received any prior warning about the incident. “We had no idea”, he said, though he noted that security resources were deployed throughout the venue.

The president praised the coordination of agencies on the ground, saying the response prevented a more serious outcome. “They acted incredibly”, he said, referring to law enforcement and Secret Service personnel.

The president also reflected on the emotional impact of the episode, particularly on the first lady. He described the event as “a rather traumatic experience for her”, while thanking her for her support.

Despite the disruption, Trump signalled his intent to resume normal activity quickly. He confirmed plans to hold the correspondents’ dinner again within 30 days, saying the administration would not allow violence to disrupt public events.

“We’re not going to cancel things out… we can’t do that,” he said.

Trump also issued a broader appeal for unity, urging Americans to address differences peacefully. “We have to resolve our differences,” he said, calling on “Republicans, Democrats and independents” to work together.

He said the moment briefly revealed a sense of collective resolve. “I saw a room that was just totally unified… it was very beautiful to see,” he said.

The president concluded by reiterating his confidence in security forces and his determination to continue his duties. “I take it as it is,” he said. “I do it for the country.”

The remarks came after law enforcement confirmed the suspect had been taken into custody and an investigation was underway, with officials working to determine the motive and any potential links.

--IANS

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