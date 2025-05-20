May 20, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin spotted on a date soaking in Malibu sun before her Cannes red carpet solo

Los Angeles, May 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seem to be enjoying their personal time. The pair was recently spotted in California soaking in the sunshine together.

The actress, 35, and the Coldplay frontman, 48, were photographed in Malibu, California before Johnson headed to France for the Cannes International Film Festival, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The couple opted for casual looks, with Johnson wearing her dark brown hair into two braids, a white bathing suit top, ankle-length leggings, a blue sweatshirt, light brown sandals and oversized oval black sunglasses.

As per ‘People’, the Coldplay frontman wore a black baseball cap, navy blue shorts and a grey T-shirt.

The engaged couple was last spotted in public together in January in Mumbai. There, they were photographed spending time together in the city while Coldplay played multiple shows on their sold-out Music of the Spheres World Tour at Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium.

Martin told ‘Rolling Stone’ in December 2024 that Johnson is one of his “best friends”, along with his Coldplay bandmates, the group's manager and his children, Apple Martin, 21, and Moses Martin, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It is important to say that [romantic love] is such a big factor in everything, even though it feels right to keep it precious and private; I’m not denying its power”, he told the outlet, which noted Martin otherwise said the relationship is "just not his story to tell”.

The pair were first romantically linked in fall 2017, and then made their first public appearance in January 2018. They first sparked engagement rumours in 2020.

However, in March 2024, a source said that the long-term couple had been engaged for “years”, adding that the couple “were in no rush to get married”.

