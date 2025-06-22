'Dakini' actress Sheen Dass reflects on her transition from TV to Bollywood

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Sheen Dass has been a part of many shows over the years and she has also tried her hands in Bollywood with Sooraj Barjatya's "Uunchai".

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Dass reflected on her transition from TV to Bollywood.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "I didn’t really feel there was a huge difference. Nowadays, TV actors are exploring films and web series too. I haven’t experienced any bias personally. Whether it’s a movie or a web show, I’ve auditioned like everyone else. If the directors liked me, they gave me the opportunity. No one asked me where I came from."

Expressing gratitude for the television medium, she added, "TV has taught me everything I know—I will always be grateful for it. I’m proud to have worked in TV and continue to do so."

In a recent update, Dass has been roped in for edge-of-the-seat fantasy "Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi".

Talking about her experience of playing Dakini, she revealed, "It was a very different experience. I’ve never played such a character before. I feel fortunate to get opportunities to portray such unique roles. Dakini isn’t just a ghost—she’s a deeply emotional and layered character."

Dass went on to share, "She’s a simple woman blessed with magical powers, a wonderful dancer, and someone who loves with all her heart. But she’s been betrayed by the one she loved the most. She has suffered a lot, yet even after death, she carries the hope of reuniting with her love. As an actor, this role has been a great opportunity to explore those emotions."

When asked if she prefers the horror genre as an audience or as an actor, Dass clarified that her show is not a horror drama. She went on to explain, "It has evolved into more of a fantasy drama. So we’re treating it more like a fantasy series rather than a typical horror show."

