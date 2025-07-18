July 18, 2025 12:18 AM हिंदी

Shooting of director Niranjan’s 'Mr. Bhaarath' wrapped up!

Shooting of director Niranjan’s 'Mr. Bhaarath' wrapped up! (photo credit: PR)

Chennai, July 17 (IANS) The makers of director Niranjan's upcoming film 'Mr Bhaarath', featuring actor Bhaarath in the lead, have now announced that the shooting of the film had been wrapped up.

For the unaware, Bhaarath and Niranjan are two well known YouTube creators who are now in the process of making their debut feature film 'Mr. Bhaarath'.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of popular production house Passion Studios said, “The team may be young, but their clarity and commitment have been truly commendable. As producers, we’re usually skeptical about whether a fresh crew can match the demands of a full-scale film production. But Niranjan and his team completely surprised us—not only was the narrative engaging during scripting, but they also completed the entire shoot on schedule, with neat execution and professional planning. As producers, we are so happy to be collaborating with the highly energetic and entertaining team, and can’t wait to present the super-cool theatrical entertainer for the fans.”

Presented by director Lokesh Kanakaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, G Squad and The Route, Mr Bhaarath is now swiftly progressing through post-production.

Apart from Bhaarath, the film will also feature a host of actors including Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R. Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir, forming a vibrant ensemble of talent that complements the film’s youthful energy.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Om Narayan, editing by Dhivakar Dennis and music by Pranav Muniraj. The film’s visual tone has been enhanced by art director Bhavna Govardan. Costumes for the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while Suren G and Azhagiyakoothan have handled the department of sound. Choreography for the film is by Azhar and Amrin Abubakar is the stunt coordinator.

--IANS

mkr/

