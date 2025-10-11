October 11, 2025 2:40 PM हिंदी

Daboo Malik supports son Amaal Mallik: 'He has seen very turbulent times'

Mumbai Oct 11 (IANS) Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik, who is currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house, has been backed by his father Daboo Malik through a supportive social media post.

Daboo penned a nostalgic note on his official Instagram handle, recalling the turbulent times faced by his son.

Revealing what all Amaal has gone through over the years, he wrote, "Amaal Has Single Handedly Saved His Father From the depths of despair … He has seen very turbulent times , Has faced depression and many Challenges and is trying to find his way to Control his behavioural patterns .. He is facing the ordeals of functioning and navigate thru this journey …(sic)."

Claiming that his son does not need any validation, Daboo added, "Hope at the end of it he wins the hearts of people … I Love You My Son … And Yes I don’t Need Any Validation."

Previously, Amaal’s mother, Jyothi Malik, also expressed her support for her son, saying that he is "true and innocent at heart".

Taking to social media, Jyothi penned, “SOOOO PROUDDDD OF you my darling @amaal_mallik !!! Be the way you are — true and innocent at heart! Don’t even speak to people who have NO human values. LOVE YOU !!! MISSING YOU."

Recently, a clip of Amaal from inside the 'Bigg Boss 19' house went viral, where he was seen speaking to the camera, voicing his intention to make a conscious effort to spend more time with his parents once he steps out.

“Main jaake koshish karunga ki at least din mein uthke main apne mom dad se milu. Unke saath lunch ya breakfast kuch to karu jisse unke saath waqt mile. (I’ll try to meet my mom and dad during the day at least once. Maybe have lunch or breakfast with them so I can spend some time with them)," the composer was heard saying.

--IANS

pm/

