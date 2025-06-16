Cyprus leader touches PM Modi's feet in touching gesture of respect

Nicosia, June 16 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, a Nicosia Municipal Council member touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet as he arrived to tour the historic area along the ceasefire line with the country's President, Nikos Christodoulides on Monday.

As members of the Municipal Council lined up to welcome PM Modi, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa touched PM Modi's feet as a mark of respect. PM Modi, who has in the past stopped females from bowing down and touching his feet, is then seen folding his hands and blessing the young lawmaker for the special gesture in the video that has now gone viral on social media.

"First we saw Papua New Guinea PM James Marape touching PM Narendra Modi ji's feet during his visit to the island nation and now Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, Member of the Council of Nicosia's gesture welcoming PM Modi is a reflection of their great respect and admiration for India's culture, 'parampara' and our civilizational roots. Not just India's power, PM Modi ji has unequivocally enhanced India's prestige and stature on the global stage," BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan posted on X.

In May 2023, as he arrived in Port Moresby on his maiden visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG) to host a key summit between India and 14 Pacific island countries, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by his counterpart James Marape, who also touched his feet as a mark of respect for the "a great leader".

As per military protocol, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome to any leader coming after sunset. But a special exception was made for Prime Minister Modi, and a ceremonial welcome was accorded to PM Modi.

The two leaders had then co-hosted the FIPIC III Summit, fostering regional cooperation.

On Monday, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also conferred upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country's honour – the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III – at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The award marks the 23rd international recognition bestowed on PM Modi by a foreign country. Underlining his unmatched stature, several analysts reckoned that no Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact as a global statesman.

PM Modi, who is paying a two-day official visit to Cyprus, was welcomed by Christodoulides, while a military band paid tribute. The National Anthems were played and then the Prime Minister of India laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios III.

A private meeting between the two leaders followed.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi, the President of the Republic said: "It is a great pleasure and honour to have you with us on this historic visit, 23 years since the last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus.

"Your visit also reflects the clear political will to further strengthen our bilateral relations in a multitude of sectors, from economy, trade, defence and security, technology, tourism and connectivity. We saw yesterday at the forum with businessmen, the strong interest that exists from both Indian and Cypriot businessmen."

The Joint Declaration adopted later demonstrated in practice the new page in bilateral relations between India and Cyprus, also more generally at the European and international level.

"Cyprus is a predictable and secure ally of India in a region of particular geostrategic importance, such as the Eastern Mediterranean, the wider Middle East. At the same time, it is a Member State of the European Union (EU) that constitutes India's gateway to Europe, and in the context of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU that will begin on 1 January 2026, we will work to further strengthen India's strategic relations with the EU," said Christodoulides.

'I also want to publicly thank you for your long-standing stance on the Cyprus issue and our efforts to end the Turkish occupation and reunite our homeland. At the same time, I want to publicly express the support of the Republic of Cyprus in your efforts to confront both international and cross-border terrorism," he added.

