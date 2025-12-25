December 25, 2025 9:13 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: CRPF foil Maoist plot; recover and destroy two IEDs

Chhattisgarh: CRPF foil Maoist plot; recover and destroy two IEDs (Photo: IANS)

Raipur/Bijapur, Dec 25 (IANS) In a significant victory against Left-Wing Extremism on Christmas Day, security forces from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) successfully thwarted a potentially devastating Maoist attack by recovering and neutralising two high-powered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the restive Bijapur district, police officials said.

The operation was conducted during a routine anti-Maoist area domination exercise launched from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Kandlaparti-2. A dedicated team from the 214th Battalion of the CRPF embarked on patrolling and search missions in the dense forests, a known Maoist stronghold plagued by frequent ambushes and explosive traps, said the officials.

Vigilance paid off when the Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDD) squad identified suspicious objects during demining activities. They uncovered two deadly IEDs – one weighing a massive 20 kg and the other 5 kg – cleverly concealed to target patrolling troops or civilians, police officials said further.

Also, the team seized 110 bundles of firecrackers, commonly known as sutli bombs, hidden inside a container wrapped in black tarpaulin. These materials are often repurposed by Maoists to fabricate explosive devices. Adhering strictly to safety protocols, the BDD experts from the 214th Battalion safely destroyed both IEDs on the spot, ensuring no risk to surrounding areas or personnel.

The swift and professional response prevented what could have been a catastrophic incident, especially in a region where Maoists frequently plant such traps to disrupt security operations and instil fear among locals.

Officials praised the CRPF personnel for their quick thinking and bravery, stating that the recovery has dealt a severe blow to the Maoists' nefarious designs.

"The alertness of our jawans has once again averted a major tragedy, safeguarding lives and advancing our mission for peace in Bastar," the police officials said.

This success comes amid intensified anti-Naxal campaigns in Chhattisgarh, where security forces have established new camps and conducted relentless operations to root out insurgency.

With Maoist activities on the decline due to surrenders, encounters, and disruptions like this, authorities remain committed to making the region Naxal-free.

The operation highlights the ongoing risks faced by security personnel in protecting vulnerable communities during festive seasons, underscoring their unwavering dedication.

--IANS

sktr/dan

