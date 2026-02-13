Critics warn continued militarised governance risks deepening instability in Balochistan: Report

Nairobi, Feb 13 (IANS) Critics have warned that continued militarised governance risks deepening alienation and instability in Pakistan's Balochistan, a report has stated.

Rising attacks in Balochistan are undermining security narrative of Pakistan and threatening international investment commitments, especially those related to the US and China, Kenya-based Capital News reported.

Balochistan, which possesses rich minerals and is strategically located along the Arabian Sea, has witnessed coordinated attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), causing casualties among civilians, security personnel and militants. The violence has exposed the fragility of Balochistan which has been governed through security measures instead of political engagement.

Observers have contended that Pakistan has showcased Baloch insurgency as an external security threat instead of addressing political grievances. For years, reports of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and collective punishment have emerged from Balochistan, with human rights groups demanding greater transparency and accountability.

Balochistan's conflict dates back to 1948, when the province was included in Pakistan. Since then, Baloch leaders have repeatedly raised concerns over political marginalisation, lack of control over natural resources and limited economic participation, Capital News reported. In response, successive government have deployed heavy military and conducted security operations.

In recent years, the issue has obtained greater geopolitical significance due to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Gwadar Port, highways and energy infrastructure in Balochistan are important for China's regional trade strategy and Pakistan’s economic recovery plans.

At the same time, Pakistan wants to have Western investment in Balochistan's copper, gold and gas reserves. However, continuous insecurity has raised doubt regarding the viability of long-term investment in the region.

Pakistan's military leadership, under Army Chief General Asim Munir, has argued that security operations are needed to tackle separatism and safeguard national integrity. However, some observers stressed that casualty figures and the scale of unrest may be understated, sparking concerns regarding transparency in dealing with the crisis, according to Capital News report.

Human rights groups have voiced concern over reports of media blackouts and restrictions on peaceful protests, including families of people reported missing. The impact of conflict extends beyond Pakistan's border considering the strategic importance of Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan and provides access to key maritime routes. Instability in Balochistan will have impact on regional trade corridors and wider geopolitical dynamics.

