Cricketer Varun Chakravarthy on 'Kantara: Chapter1': Fantastic and mindblowing!

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Team India cricketer Varun Chakravarthy has showered praise on director Rishab Shetty's just released pan-India film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', calling it "fantastic and mindblowing!"

Taking to his social media timelines, the ace cricketer, who is also hailed as a mystery spinner, wrote, "#Kantara has to be one of the best representation and portrayal of the many diverse and intricate cultures of our Indian land in every possible angle!!! Fantastic and mind blowing!!! @shetty_rishab"

Varun Chakravarthy wasn't the only one to shower praise on the magnum opus, which has now taken a strong opening.

Well known director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for having directed the blockbuster film 'Animal', also praised the Kannada film.

Taking to his X timeline, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true masterpiece. Indian cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly @shetty_rishab. Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB."

Responding to his compliment, the production house Hombale Films, which has produced this film, wrote, "Thank you, @imvangasandeep sir. We are truly overwhelmed seeing your kind words about #KantaraChapter1."

For the unaware, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' released worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu,Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara'. The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27.

'Kantara : Chapter 1', the prequel to the blockbuster film, is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

--IANS

mkr/