April 27, 2026 10:04 PM हिंदी

Crew member killed during stage assembly for Shakira's upcoming Brazil show

Crew member killed during stage assembly for Shakira's upcoming Brazil show

Los Angeles, April 27 (IANS) A tragic incident unfolded during the setting up of the stage for Shakira's upcoming Brazil show as a construction worker helping with the setup was killed.

The concert organizers have confirmed the incident as they stated that the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In a statement on Instagram translated from the original Portuguese, the "Todo Mundo No Rio" concert shared, “The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show. First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital”.

“At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family”, they added.

The state fire brigade (CBMERJ) told ‘People’, "A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system. Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present”>

The statement added, "Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed”.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that Shakira was the headliner at this year's public concert, called ‘Todo Mundo no Rio’, on Copacabana Beach.

The concert is part of Shakira’s global tour, which began in 2025.

--IANS

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