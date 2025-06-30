June 30, 2025 8:21 PM हिंदी

Credit to Archer for hardwork done and be in position to play Tests again: Woakes

Credit to Jofra Archer for hard work done and be in position to play Tests again, says Chris Woakes ahead of England's second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Birmingham, June 30 (IANS) Ahead of facing India in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Edgbaston, veteran England pacer Chris Woakes lauded Jofra Archer for his dedication and hard work, resulting in him being back in contention for potentially playing Test cricket again.

Archer last played Test cricket for England in February 2021, before missing red-ball games due to a series of elbow and back injuries. After recently marking his return to first-class cricket by taking 1-32 in 18 overs for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship, Archer was added to England's squad for the second Test at Edgbaston.

“It’s great. I mean, brilliant for Jofra, brilliant for us as a team. Obviously, it's a big boost to have him back. When Jof's around, he adds a lot to the group, not just as a player, but as a person, as a character. He's obviously had a tough journey over the last few years with his injuries, and I think it's a credit to him, the hard work that he's put in to be able to be back in this position now, to be able to hopefully play Test cricket again.”

“But, as I said, more delight for him than us, really, because I know how hard it is to go through long spells of injury. So I probably haven't had the layoffs that he's had, but I know even just a niggle here and there can be really hard mentally.”

“So full credit to him to get back to where he is now, where he's been given an opportunity to play for England again. So great for us, great for him, and obviously great for the England fans as well to see him back in whites, hopefully,” said Woakes to reporters in a press conference on Monday.

Though Woakes didn’t confirm if Archer would play at Edgbaston, he sounded optimistic over his fellow pacer’s best still to come in the longer format. “No, I mean, I think his best is probably still ahead of him. He looks physically great. I'm sure he's chomping at the bit to get back out there and show people what he has already done in the whites.”

“We all know how good he can be, but he's at an age where his best is probably still ahead of him. So that's exciting for him. It's exciting for us, and hopefully, when he does get back out there, whether that's this week, next week, whenever it is, it'll be great to have him back and obviously great for the fans as well,” said Woakes.

In England’s five-wicket win at Headingley, Woakes managed to pick just a solitary wicket, though he played an important knock of 38 in the first innings, which helped the hosts narrow the deficit against India.

“I feel like I'm close. Like you say, I think it was a tough first few days, I think, for the bowlers at Headingley. It was hot and had a pretty good batting surface, but I thought we obviously all stuck at it well. I think I got better as the game went on. The body was good.”

“Always good to come through a Test match unscathed injury-wise. So, better the run out there and obviously for the team to get a win. It was a huge week for us. So, obviously better for myself. I felt like I bowled better in the second innings, but the body felt good, which is obviously a real bonus,” he said.

Edgbaston is Woakes’ home ground, and the pace-bowling all-rounder has taken three-fers in his three Test appearances at the venue against Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan, respectively. He signed off by optimistically hoping his experiences would help him put up a better show in all departments.

“I mean, you hope so. You like to think, obviously, I've played a lot of cricket here over my time, and you generally know what pitches are like and the conditions that you're coming up with. But at the same time, whenever you start on a new surface, you have to adapt and assess the conditions. Hopefully, that experience, I suppose, that I've had over the years here, that will hold me in good stead for this Test match,” Woakes added.

--IANS

nr/bsk/

