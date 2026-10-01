Asian Games: Fire should be in your heart, says captain Harmanpreet ahead of men’s hockey final

Kakamigahara (Japan), Oct 1 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Singh called for composure without losing intensity after his side survived a dramatic Pakistan fightback to win 4-3 in the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey semifinal on Thursday, saying the team must eliminate the errors that allowed their opponents back into the contest before Friday’s gold-medal clash.

India looked firmly in control after taking a 3-0 lead, but Pakistan scored twice before completing the comeback at 3-3 early in the fourth quarter. Abhishek’s late winner eventually sent India through to the final, where they will face the winner of the other semi-final between South Korea and Malaysia.

Reflecting on the roller-coaster contest, Harmanpreet Singh acknowledged that India’s early dominance gave way to avoidable mistakes but pointed to the team’s ability to produce a decisive moment when it mattered.

“We started really well and gained momentum, but we started making mistakes then. We made mistakes, but we know our structure and our position were good with the ball, and in the last moment we created an opportunity and scored. So, I think it’s a good lesson for us before the final. And the mistakes we made, make sure that we don’t give any chance in the final and punish the opponents.”

The Indian captain also felt the team had chances to extend its advantage despite not earning a penalty corner in the second half. Pakistan were reduced to 10 men after receiving a yellow card, but India could not fully capitalise on the numerical advantage.

“I think we still had an opportunity in the second half. Because they had a card, a yellow card, but at that time we could have scored more. We had a good moment. But in the same way, we made the same mistakes. So, I think overall, if you look at the performance, of course, we scored a lot of goals. And our defence was always doing well throughout the tournament.

"So, make sure that we don’t make any mistakes in the second half. I think throughout the match, we should stick to our momentum and structure and do well in the final,” he said.

For Harmanpreet, the challenge during the final stages was as much about managing the players’ mindset as it was about tactics. With India’s three-goal cushion gone, the captain said the message inside the huddle was to reset rather than dwell on what had happened.

“What we said at halftime as well. You know, if we are doing well in the first two quarters and we are leading by three goals. So, we said that in the third quarter, we start from zero-zero. And we had the same mentality that we have to do our best. We have to keep the energy level the same. I think with the ball, we have done good things. But without the ball, we have made mistakes.

“Individually, they are good. They are very skilful. And one-on-one tackling. When we talk about a one-on-one battle, we made a few mistakes. So, I think that’s it. I think the fourth quarter started. We said that we have to stay calm. And the fire should be in your heart. So, I think we did those things very well. But still, of course, we scored three goals.

“But in the last minute, I think, as we said, we managed the ball well. We tried to keep the ball with us. And we created an opportunity and scored a goal. So, sometimes you don’t have to create the ball. Sometimes you just push it, and you will get the goal. So, I think it was a good goal for us,” he said.

The victory has put India into the Asian Games final for the second successive edition and also means both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have reached their respective title clashes for the first time since 1998.

For Harmanpreet and his team, the immediate task is to convert Thursday’s escape into a more controlled performance in the final, with another Asian Games gold now one win away.

--IANS

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