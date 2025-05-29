Crackdown at the capital's edge: Family of five Bangladeshi nationals caught in Delhi

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough under its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, the East District Police of Delhi have apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, who were residing illegally in the Anand Vihar area. The arrests were made as part of a special drive launched by the district police aimed at identifying and deporting foreign nationals living unlawfully in the city.

The operation, which marks a key milestone in the district’s intensified immigration enforcement efforts, was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs gathered through a combination of human intelligence (HUMINT) and technical surveillance.

A special team from the Special Staff unit was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Jitendra Malik, operating under the direct supervision of Pawan Kumar, ACP/Operations, and overall guidance of Abhishek Dhania, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District.

According to police officials, the accused had entered India illegally through unauthorised riverine routes along the India-Bangladesh border, a method increasingly used by illegal migrants to avoid detection. The individuals had been living discreetly in Anand Vihar, attempting to blend in and avoid the attention of authorities.

Following a meticulously planned raid, five individuals were detained.

During questioning, none were able to produce any legal documents establishing Indian citizenship. As the police carried out scrutiny of their mobile phones it was revealed that they had photographic evidence of Bangladeshi identity documents. This confirmed their nationality and illegal presence in the country.

The individuals apprehended have been identified as Md Shaheen, 30, and his wife Rujeena, 26. Along with the couple, three minors were also detained. All five are residents of village Shimulbari, Post Office Miyapara, Police Station Phulbari, District Kurigram, in the Rangpur division of Bangladesh.

Now deportation proceedings have been initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi. Authorities are adhering strictly to the legal process, ensuring due respect for procedural safeguards while prioritising national security concerns.

The presence of three minors among those apprehended has also prompted the police to coordinate with child welfare authorities to ensure that appropriate care and protection protocols are followed during the deportation process.

According to East District Police officials, more operations are in the pipeline, and efforts are ongoing to trace other illegal foreign nationals believed to be residing in the district.

The police said that the crackdown is not only aimed at upholding immigration laws but also at ensuring internal security, as illegal migration poses complex challenges, including the potential for identity fraud, unlawful employment, and strain on civic resources.

Commenting on the operation, DCP Abhishek Dhania, IPS, said: “This operation reflects the East District Police’s continued commitment to identifying and acting against illegal immigration. Our teams remain vigilant and are working systematically to uphold the law while ensuring the safety and security of Delhi’s residents.”

He reiterated that the drive against illegal immigrants will continue with full intensity and called upon the public to report suspicious foreign nationals to local authorities.

